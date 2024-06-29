The Apple Watch SE 2 becomes the best choice for frugal Apple users after a sweet discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watches tend to be expensive, especially the Ultra models. However, one Apple Watch is currently discounted on Amazon, available for less than $200, making it the best smartwatch for an Apple user on a budget.
We're talking about the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), which is on sale at a sweet $60 price cut on Amazon. While $60 may not seem like a significant saving, this markdown drops the watch's price below $190, making it an unbeatable deal.
The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) might not be a top-of-the-line timepiece, but it comes with almost all the features the more expensive Apple Watch Series 9 packs. It only lacks an always-on display, blood oxygen monitoring, ECG tracking, and temperature sensing. This watch also supports Apple's Crash Detection functionality, which calls for help in case of a severe car crash. In other words, you get a lot of stuff for less than $190.
All in all, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is easily one of the top smartwatches out there, even though it's not a high-end wearable. It's loaded with tons of features and most importantly, it offers them at a wallet-friendly price. Additionally, it's an even bigger bargain at its $60 discount on Amazon and is a steal for any budget-conscious Apple fan. So, act fast and snag your Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) now before this sweet offer expires!
As a typical Apple Watch, this bad boy offers an all-day battery life, ensuring you won't need to worry about charging during the day. That being said, you'll likely need to charge it overnight.
