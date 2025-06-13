Amazon slashes the price of the Apple Watch SE 2, making it a budget temptation
The smartwatch is the best way to experience watchOS without breaking the bank, boasting all the essential features you'll find on the pricier models.
If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch but don't want to overspend on the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, then the Apple Watch SE 2 is the perfect choice for you.
Not only is it way cheaper than the premium models, but it's also currently selling at a generous $80 discount on Amazon, allowing you to grab its 40mm GPS version for south of $170. Plus, all color options are available at the same price cut, allowing you to pick the one that best fits your style.
But don't let the fact that this isn't a high-end smartwatch stop you from taking advantage of the offer. True, our friend here may not be one of the best smartwatches in 2025, but it still packs all the essential features you'd expect from an Apple Watch. In fact, the only things it misses compared to its pricier cousins are ECG, blood oxygen tracking, temperature sensing, and an always-on display.
Nonetheless, at $80 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a true bargain and the cheapest way to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich smartwatch. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on this awesome timepiece now while the offer is still up for grabs!
It even supports key safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. So you're still getting the full watchOS experience when going for this bad boy—just at a much cheaper price. Of course, that also means you'll get solid all-day battery life, though you'll probably need to charge your fancy smartwatch overnight.
