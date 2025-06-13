Amazon slashes the price of the Apple Watch SE 2, making it a budget temptation

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The smartwatch is the best way to experience watchOS without breaking the bank, boasting all the essential features you'll find on the pricier models.

If you're in the market for a new Apple Watch but don't want to overspend on the Apple Watch Series 10 or the Apple Watch Ultra 2, then the Apple Watch SE 2 is the perfect choice for you.

Not only is it way cheaper than the premium models, but it's also currently selling at a generous $80 discount on Amazon, allowing you to grab its 40mm GPS version for south of $170. Plus, all color options are available at the same price cut, allowing you to pick the one that best fits your style.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)[GPS 40mm]: Save $80!

$80 off (32%)
Act fast and get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $80 off on Amazon. The watch is loaded with features and lets you experience watchOS at a bargain price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


But don't let the fact that this isn't a high-end smartwatch stop you from taking advantage of the offer. True, our friend here may not be one of the best smartwatches in 2025, but it still packs all the essential features you'd expect from an Apple Watch. In fact, the only things it misses compared to its pricier cousins are ECG, blood oxygen tracking, temperature sensing, and an always-on display.

It even supports key safety features like Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, and Crash Detection. So you're still getting the full watchOS experience when going for this bad boy—just at a much cheaper price. Of course, that also means you'll get solid all-day battery life, though you'll probably need to charge your fancy smartwatch overnight.

Nonetheless, at $80 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a true bargain and the cheapest way to complete your ecosystem with a feature-rich smartwatch. So, if it fits the bill for you, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on this awesome timepiece now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
