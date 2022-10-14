On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts





But that's where the first-gen Apple Watch SE comes in... even after its own official discontinuation. Yes, the affordable 2020-released device is still available from a number of different US retailers, and if you hurry, you can get one of several different models at a great discount.

Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $80 off (29%) $199 $279 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Silver Aluminum Case, Silver Sport Band $100 off (32%) $209 $309 Buy at BestBuy Apple Watch SE (40mm) GPS + Cellular, Silver Aluminum Case, Abyss Blue/Moss Green Sport Loop $100 off (30%) $229 $329 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch SE (44mm) GPS + Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Midnight Sport Band $120 off (33%) $239 $359 Buy at BestBuy





An entry-level GPS-only 40mm variant, for instance, is currently up for grabs at Walmart for $199 instead of its original list price of $279, while Best Buy is ready to treat folks with larger wrists to a massive $100 markdown on a non-cellular-enabled 44mm unit normally available for $309.





If you need to make and receive voice calls sans an iPhone nearby while keeping your spending to a minimum ahead of the holidays, you'll undoubtedly be glad to see Walmart charging just $229 and Best Buy a measly $239 for 4G LTE-capable Apple Watch SE versions in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.





These are by far the greatest deals you can make at the time of this writing on an OG Apple Watch SE , and although slightly higher discounts have been offered once or twice before on at least some of these models, their limited availability suggests you might want to hurry and not rely on those record low prices returning... ever again. Obviously, that could happen on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday next month... or the Apple Watch SE could go out of stock for good in the very near future.



