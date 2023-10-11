iOS 17.1 beta 3 fixes bug that caused Apple Watch to drain iPhone battery

iOS 17 , the result would be "increased power consumption." In other words, pair an Apple Watch running the watchOS 10.1 beta with an iPhone powered by iOS 17 , and the battery on the phone will drain faster than normal.

Apple has released iOS 17 .1 beta 3 and watchOS 10.1 beta 3 for developers. Per 9to5Mac , the tech giant said that when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10.1 beta was paired with an iPhone running the stable version of, the result would be "increased power consumption." In other words, pair an Apple Watch running the watchOS 10.1 beta with an iPhone powered by, and the battery on the phone will drain faster than normal.





The battery draining also occurred when an Apple Watch running watchOS 10 was paired with an iPhone with an iOS 17 .1 beta version installed. All of this ends with the installation of iOS 17 .1 beta 3. Users running the iOS 17 .1 beta or watchOS 10.1 beta should update to the newest beta version as soon as possible to prevent getting impacted by another bug that crashes the Wallet app as soon as it is opened.





Apple says that this bug was causing the wallet app to crash when opened by users who connect their cards to bank accounts and did so while using.1 beta 1 and.1 beta 2. The company explains all of the fixes and known issues in the iOS & iPadOS 17.1 Beta 3 Release Notes . Another issue with the Wallet app listed in the Release Notes could cause the connection between a card and a bank account to "revoke."





If a connection is revoked, Apple suggests going to Settings > Apple Pay & Wallet > Connections . Remove the connection between your card and your bank and re-connect your card again to to workaround the issue.











If you're not on the iOS 17 .1 beta and are looking forward to some of the features coming in iOS 17 .1, the update will add the ability to "favorite" a song in Apple Music which will automatically add the tune to the user's Favorite Songs playlist. To access this new feature, tap the three-dot menu icon on a song or album and look for the Favorite icon. The update to iOS 17 .1 adds a feature that allows AirDrop to continue a transfer via the internet even if the two iPhones are separated. A new toggle in Settings will allow a user to use cellular data to complete an AirDrop in addition to Wi-Fi.



