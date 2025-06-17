Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Apple Watch blood sugar monitoring: 4 years of rumors, now a 2027 promise?

After years of speculation, analyst Jeff Pu hints the Apple Watch Series 13 could finally bring non-invasive blood sugar monitoring — but details remain scarce.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apple Watch
An Apple Watch Series 9 on a person's wrist.
It's been a few years since rumors about the Apple Watch getting non-invasive blood sugar monitoring started spreading on the internet. It's yet to happen, but now, a new rumor claims the Apple Watch 13 (which is expected to be released in 2027) may be the first model to come with the feature.

Reports about non-invasive blood sugar monitoring on the Apple Watch date all the way back to 2021, when it was expected for the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple has reportedly been working on the blood sugar system for a very long time. 

However, analyst Jeff Pu now announces that blood sugar monitoring may be the key feature of the Apple Watch Series 13 in 2027. According to the analyst, the timepiece may be called "Apple Watch featuring Blood Monitoring". Pu doesn't give any specific details other than that, though. 

Would you use the blood sugar monitoring feature on an Apple Watch 13?

Vote View Result

It's not clear, however, where Pu's information is coming from: whether it is coming from supply chain sources, or whether it's just a prediction based on previous reports of the analyst. 

It's worth noting that Pu's reports about timing aren't always accurate. The analyst has had times in the past where he's been right, but he's also been wrong, so for now, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt. 


Meanwhile, Apple keeps adding health-related features to the Apple Watch. One of those is the blood oxygen level (or saturation) monitoring. However, the blood oxygen monitoring feature was the subject of a patent dispute and is currently disabled on Apple Watch models sold in the U.S

Apple is not the only company looking for ways to introduce a blood sugar monitoring system that is non-invasive. Rumors about Samsung also working on such a feature for a future Galaxy Watch have also appeared online. 

I think having this feature on a smartwatch is genuinely impressive. That said, much like blood oxygen monitoring, if it's not medical-grade, relying on it for managing a medical condition could be risky – and generally not advisable.

Recommended Stories
While I'd love for it to provide accurate blood sugar readings, I can't help but worry about its precision for people living with diabetes who need reliable data to manage their health. For casual users or those curious about their levels, though, it could still be a helpful tool – especially for those tracking diets or general wellness.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
T-Mobile delists Go5G plans from its retail system and introduces bizarre new policy
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile should pay attention: a telco is about to cut more than 40,000 jobs because of AI
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
A trio of new features is coming to Google Messages although one might already be here
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Google Messages bug infects certain Android phones causing them to crash
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
Nubia’s first-ever Android tablet is perfect for work and entertainment
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)
From Bugs to Brilliance: The Real Story of the OnePlus 13 (after six months)

Latest News

Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Apple just closed the door on an entire era as another iPhone just went vintage
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Best Buy is running the greatest no-trade-in OnePlus 13 sale to date
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Budget-friendly Pixel 9a gets a sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is still available at its first-ever discount
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
It’s not too late to snag the popular JBL Xtreme 4 at a whopping $130 off
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
Save $150 on the powerful OnePlus 13R with this official store promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless