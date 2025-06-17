Apple Watch blood sugar monitoring: 4 years of rumors, now a 2027 promise?
After years of speculation, analyst Jeff Pu hints the Apple Watch Series 13 could finally bring non-invasive blood sugar monitoring — but details remain scarce.
It's been a few years since rumors about the Apple Watch getting non-invasive blood sugar monitoring started spreading on the internet. It's yet to happen, but now, a new rumor claims the Apple Watch 13 (which is expected to be released in 2027) may be the first model to come with the feature.
Reports about non-invasive blood sugar monitoring on the Apple Watch date all the way back to 2021, when it was expected for the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple has reportedly been working on the blood sugar system for a very long time.
It's not clear, however, where Pu's information is coming from: whether it is coming from supply chain sources, or whether it's just a prediction based on previous reports of the analyst.
Meanwhile, Apple keeps adding health-related features to the Apple Watch. One of those is the blood oxygen level (or saturation) monitoring. However, the blood oxygen monitoring feature was the subject of a patent dispute and is currently disabled on Apple Watch models sold in the U.S.
Apple is not the only company looking for ways to introduce a blood sugar monitoring system that is non-invasive. Rumors about Samsung also working on such a feature for a future Galaxy Watch have also appeared online.
I think having this feature on a smartwatch is genuinely impressive. That said, much like blood oxygen monitoring, if it's not medical-grade, relying on it for managing a medical condition could be risky – and generally not advisable.
While I'd love for it to provide accurate blood sugar readings, I can't help but worry about its precision for people living with diabetes who need reliable data to manage their health. For casual users or those curious about their levels, though, it could still be a helpful tool – especially for those tracking diets or general wellness.
However, analyst Jeff Pu now announces that blood sugar monitoring may be the key feature of the Apple Watch Series 13 in 2027. According to the analyst, the timepiece may be called "Apple Watch featuring Blood Monitoring". Pu doesn't give any specific details other than that, though.
It's worth noting that Pu's reports about timing aren't always accurate. The analyst has had times in the past where he's been right, but he's also been wrong, so for now, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.
Measuring your blood oxygen is a feature on the Apple Watch since 2020. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
