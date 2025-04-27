The Apple Watch in 2025 is still missing one key health feature in the U.S.









Existing owners are generally unaffected, with one crucial exception: if your older watch (that originally had the feature) needs a full hardware replacement under warranty or AppleCare+, the replacement unit you receive in the US will likely have the SpO2 function disabled due to the ongoing sales restriction. This situation could also make some users hesitant to upgrade if SpO2 is a feature they rely on.



A waiting game with no clear end Right now, it feels like a frustrating stalemate. Apple maintains a key health feature is unavailable in its biggest market, potentially hurting its image as a health tech leader and giving competitors an opening. Masimo isn't getting licensing fees (if that's their goal), and US consumers are missing out on functionality available elsewhere and on competing devices.





While Apple is clearly betting on winning its appeal eventually, there's no telling how long that might take. Until then, if blood oxygen monitoring is a must-have for your next wearable in the US, you'll unfortunately need to look beyond a brand-new Apple Watch.