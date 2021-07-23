Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Apple Wearables

Apple Watch users can enjoy having a busy, busy summer says the device's new ad

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple Watch users can enjoy having a busy, busy summer says the device's new ad
Two weeks ago Apple released its latest  television ad for the Apple Watch. And as usual, we've seen the spot appear on network television several times already. The commercial shows how a craggy-faced old cowboy used the "ping" feature on his time to find his missing iOS powered handset. And thanks to that ping and the Apple Watch, as far as this one cowboy was concerned, finding a lost iPhone is as easy as finding a smartphone in a haystack.

Apple has now released a new sport for the Apple Watch Series 6 called "Hello Sunshine. The video weighs in at nearly 1 minute and 30 seconds and we could see it edited to fill 30 second and 1 minute ad openings. The video starts by showing a girl lying on her back on a grass field. "This summer, all I want to do is relax," she says. Suddenly her Apple Watch notifies her that while she took it easy yesterday, she needs to clear an activity ring today.



Hounded by here Apple Watch, she notes that she can relax-and perhaps run for a bit. But mostly, just relax she says. And run and get back into swimming. To reiterate that would be relax, run, swim and dance again. "I'll relax, I'll run, I'll swim, I'll dance, and I should take up rock climbing," she states. While climbing on a rock, the busy Apple Watch wearer falls hitting the ground hard.

No worries. The fall detection feature on the device pops up and our hero tells Apple that she is ok after the fall and doesn't require emergency services. Now, as she goes through the list of things that she wants to do she adds flipping a massive tractor tire. After that, she wants to hike to the top of a giant mountain.

So this summer, our hero will relax, run fast, swim faster, boogie down, climb rocks, toss tires, hike mountains, and become an internationally recognized ninth-degree black-belt grandmaster in Taekwondo. "The future in health," says Apple, "is on your wrist."

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple predicted to announce AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 event in September
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Apple predicted to announce AirPods 3 at iPhone 13 event in September
An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
by Daniel Petrov,  0
An iPhone 13 notch size leak tips Apple's best screen-to-body ratio so far
No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
No Galaxy S21 FE 5G for you at Samsung's August 11 Unpacked event
Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official
by Joshua Swingle,  1
Here's a detailed look at the Motorola Edge 20 5G before it's official
Apple modifies support document to clarify which devices' built-in speakers support Apple Music Spatial Audio
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple modifies support document to clarify which devices' built-in speakers support Apple Music Spatial Audio
Google finally confirms Wear OS 3 name and super-short list of devices eligible for 'opt-in' update
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google finally confirms Wear OS 3 name and super-short list of devices eligible for 'opt-in' update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless