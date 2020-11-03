Apple Upgrade Program members take first step toward buying the 5G iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program allows you to score a new iPhone every year and includes AppleCare+ coverage. The cost of the plan this year starts at $35.33 a month and includes the price of the phone and the insurance. After 12 payments have been made, the member can turn in his current iPhone for the latest model. With pre-orders for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max (the smallest and largest screened of the iPhone 12 series) starting this Friday, November 6th, Apple is now accepting pre-approvals for pre-orders via the Apple Store app or the online Apple Store.





To get pre-approved for the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max using the iPhone Upgrade Program, open the Apple Store app on your iPhone, choose the iPhone model you want, and finish the rest of the upgrading process in the app. Or, you can open the Apple Store app and tap on the "For You" tab on the bottom where you will see a "Check upgrade eligibility" button.









Once you finish going through the pre-approval process, you'll get a time to return to the Apple Store app to place your order. This will help your odds of being able to reserve the iPhone you want in the color and configuration that you've been dreaming about. Pre-orders start getting accepted this Friday at 5 am PT/8 am ET and the units will start arriving to customers and Apple Stores the following Friday, November 13th.









iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro . Pricing starts at $39.50 a month over 24 months or $49.91 a month over 24 months respectively. Once the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are released, you can buy one of those those phones to join the iPhone Upgrade Program. If you're a member of the iPhone Upgrade Program seeking to reserve an iPhone 12 mini or an iPhone 12 Pro Max, you can get pre-approved now so that pre-ordering is a breeze. If you have yet to join the iPhone Upgrade Program, you can do so now for theor from this webpage . Pricing starts at $39.50 a month over 24 months or $49.91 a month over 24 months respectively. Once the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are released, you can buy one of those those phones to join the iPhone Upgrade Program.



