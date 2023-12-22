To prevent hallucinations, Apple wants to use the news to train its generative AI

According to The New York Times , Apple has been discussing "multiyear deals worth at least $50 million" with news publishers such as NBC News, Condé Nast (publisher of Vogue and The New Yorker), and IAC (publisher of People, Better Homes and Gardens, and The Daily Beast). Apple wants to use content from these news organizations to train a generative AI chatbot. OpenAI supposedly reached agreements with news agency Associated Press and the parent company of Politico to help train ChatGPT.





Apple is trying to play catch up when it comes to generative AI and is reportedly spending millions of dollars a day with this effort. Apple has big plans for AI and reports say that the tech giant is working on an improved version of virtual assistant Siri for iOS 18 , something that should make iPhone users extremely happy. The company also hopes to add some new AI features to the iPhone with





Many iPhone users would love to see Apple revamp Siri using AI-based technology. Despite having the advantage of introducing Siri on the iPhone 4s in 2011, the virtual assistant has lagged behind Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.









Not all of the rumored news publishers are happy to have their archives used to train generative AI even if it means a big payday for them thanks to Apple. The Times says that the publishers rumored to be interested in a deal with Apple could be concerned about leaving themselves open to legal liability coming from Apple's use of their content. Part of this reaction might stem from Apple being vague about its plans for AI moving forward.





Apple executives were reportedly trying to figure out how to obtain the data required for a generative AI product. One of the biggest flaws of AI is that some answers are completely made up and false. This is called a "hallucination" and Apple believes that by using news archives to train its AI it can offer a more reliable AI feature.

