Is Apple making a mistake by dropping titanium on Pro models? Yes. It made the Pro models lighter. No. Forgetting the weight, the titanium dented easily. It really won't matter. Yes. It made the Pro models lighter. 33.33% No. Forgetting the weight, the titanium dented easily. 14.29% It really won't matter. 52.38%





iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max came with great fanfare, and it did make those models much lighter than previous Pro and Pro Max iPhones. Those models were made with a stainless steel frame. While the use of titanium, as noted, made the Apple has some 'splaining, to do Lucy. Why is the frame being changed? After all, the introduction of Titanium on theandcame with great fanfare, and it did make those models much lighter than previous Pro and Pro Max iPhones. Those models were made with a stainless steel frame. While the use of titanium, as noted, made the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models lighter, the new frames were not stronger and they were less likely to survive falls intact. In fact, these frames were often dented when a titanium model was dropped.



As usual, Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone line in September, which makes the event less than two months away. Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman estimated that this event will take place during the week of September 8th. To be more precise, Friday is out, and Apple tends to honor the memory of September 11th by not announcing new iPhones on that date. That leaves Tuesday, September 9th, or Wednesday, September 10th, as "more likely" dates when Apple will take the wraps off of the new iPhone models.