Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

The big change made to iPhone Pro models two years ago will be on just one model this year

Apple introduced titanium-framed Pro iPhone models with fanfare and is now subtly moving to aluminum.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Render of the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air.
A couple of years ago, Apple introduced a new titanium build for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that made those models noticeably lighter than their predecessors. Apple kept the same build for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. But information from The Information indicates that Apple is making a big change once again. This time, only one iPhone 17 series model will reportedly have a titanium build. That model will be the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.

The remaining three models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will feature a frame made of aluminum. The rectangular camera housing on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will also be built using aluminum. The bottom half of the rear panel will consist of glass to support wireless charging.

Is Apple making a mistake by dropping titanium on Pro models?

Vote View Result

Apple has some 'splaining, to do Lucy. Why is the frame being changed? After all, the introduction of Titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max came with great fanfare, and it did make those models much lighter than previous Pro and Pro Max iPhones. Those models were made with a stainless steel frame. While the use of titanium, as noted, made the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models lighter, the new frames were not stronger and they were less likely to survive falls intact. In fact, these frames were often dented when a titanium model was dropped.

Apple heavily promoted the use of titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. | Image credit-Apple - The big change made to iPhone Pro models two years ago will be on just one model this year
Apple heavily promoted the use of titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. | Image credit-Apple

As usual, Apple is expected to introduce the new iPhone line in September, which makes the event less than two months away. Recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman estimated that this event will take place during the week of September 8th. To be more precise, Friday is out, and Apple tends to honor the memory of September 11th by not announcing new iPhones on that date. That leaves Tuesday, September 9th, or Wednesday, September 10th, as "more likely" dates when Apple will take the wraps off of the new iPhone models.

Apple is also expected to unveil another new iPhone early in 2026 with the introduction of the iPhone 17e. This will be the updated version of the iPhone 16e lower-priced model which now appears to be coming out every year. The iPhone 16e already features an aluminum frame, which means that the iPhone 17e is likely to have the same.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 3

What is your favorite piece of technology that no one is talking about?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift will make summer more bearable
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
Apple insider says to expect iPhone 17 unveiling to take place during this particular week
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
FCC approves T-Mobile-USCellular deal paving the way for it to close soon
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort

Latest News

ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
ChatGPT creator's next big thing is stuck in limbo – but maybe that's better
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
T-Mobile users should update settings if they don't want sensitive info to be shared with other firms
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
India gets a head start on iPhone 17 as Apple quietly begins trial production
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Amazon's huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale is still going strong after Prime Day 2025
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
Ultra-slim powerbanks, massive discounts: Baseus PicoGo on Amazon
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
The Galaxy A series’ next sales champ is getting ready to launch
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless