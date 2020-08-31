Apple said to design its own GPU chips for production during the second half of 2021
As you might have learned a long time ago, Apple designs its own Central Processing Units (CPU) for the iPhone and has them manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm process node. The A14 Bionic chips each contain 15 billion transistors packed together in a density of 171.3 million transistors per square mm. The higher the transistor density, the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is. The 2020 iPhone models could be the first smartphones equipped with 5nm chipsets.
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The two standard units will carry 4GB of memory while the two Pro units should be powered by 6GB of memory. The Pro units will feature a 12MP Main Camera, an Ultra-wide camera, a Telescopic camera with 3x optical zoom, and the LiDAR depth sensor. The latter uses a time of flight system to produce more advanced depth measurements.
Last month, Apple announced that the release of the iPhone 12 handsets will be a few weeks late which means that the first 5G iPhones might not be launched until the middle of October or earlyin November.