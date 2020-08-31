Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
iOS Apple Processors

Apple said to design its own GPU chips for production during the second half of 2021

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 31, 2020, 4:20 AM
Apple said to design its own GPU chips for production during the second half of 2021
As you might have learned a long time ago, Apple designs its own Central Processing Units (CPU) for the iPhone and has them manufactured by TSMC using the 5nm process node. The A14 Bionic chips each contain 15 billion transistors packed together in a density of 171.3 million transistors per square mm. The higher the transistor density, the more powerful and energy-efficient a chip is. The 2020 iPhone models could be the first smartphones equipped with 5nm chipsets.

According to a tweet from a retired engineer who goes by the Twitter handle of @chiakokua, Chinese publication Commercial Times reveals that Apple will start relying on home-grown 5nm Graphics Processing Units (GPU) during the second half of next year. The chips will have a code name of Lifuka. Because of the revised U.S. export rules, TSMC will not be allowed to manufacture 5nm chips for Huawei after September 14th. However, there are no worries for TSMC since the 5nm production capacity that opened up in the light of the new U.S. export rules has been grabbed by Apple for its new GPU line.

According to Commercial Times, the GPU "has tile-based deferred rendering technology that allows application developers to write more powerful professional application software and game software." It will be developed for the Mac. Another new in-house chip incoming is the 5nm A14X that will power the next premium iPad Pro model. The chip is codenamed Tonga. Apple has reportedly dropped support for the AMD produced GPUs used in the macOS ARM 64-bit operating system. Besides the homegrown GPU and A14X CPU, Apple is also mass-producing the 5nm A14 CPU for the iPhone 12 series. These chips are codenamed Sicilian.


Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The two standard units will carry 4GB of memory while the two Pro units should be powered by 6GB of memory. The Pro units will feature a 12MP Main Camera, an Ultra-wide camera, a Telescopic camera with 3x optical zoom, and the LiDAR depth sensor. The latter uses a time of flight system to produce more advanced depth measurements.

Last month, Apple announced that the release of the iPhone 12 handsets will be a few weeks late which means that the first 5G iPhones might not be launched until the middle of October or earlyin  November.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
The 5G Galaxy Note 20 series is already a massive success in the UK
Popular stories
4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G's high price has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
This is what the 2020 iPhone lineup could look like after iPhone 12 debut
Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) Ultra 5G may replace Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G announcement event live stream
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless