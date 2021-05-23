$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Apps Music

Music lovers are getting a "small" present in iOS 14.6

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 23, 2021, 3:20 PM
Music lovers are getting a &quot;small&quot; present in iOS 14.6
Has this ever happened to you? You hear a song that you like and want to find out the name of the tune and the artist. So you start navigating your iPhone's screen looking for Apple's own Shazam app, but by the time you find it and tap on the icon, the song has come to an end and it is too late. Until you hear that song again, it will probably remain a mystery in your mind (unless you were able to catch some of the lyrics allowing you to Google them).

Sure, you can try to speed up this process by adding Shazam to the Control Center, something that has been available to iPhone users since the iOS 14.2 update. Go to Settings > Control Center and look for Music Recognition and the Shazam logo. But spotted first by 9to5Mac in the iOS 14.6 beta is an even faster way to use Shazam thanks to an App Clip.

An App Clip is a small part of an app that can be downloaded to your device quickly, and it contains the part of the app that you need without having to install the whole thing. With the Shazam App Clip, the next time you just have to know whether that song playing at the mall was an old Guster tune, go to the Control Center and tap on Shazam. After iOS 14.6 is disseminated, you will see a tile-shaped prompt asking if you want to "explore your music."

Tap on the prompt and you'll get all of the information about the mystery song that you want to know including the lyrics, the ability to play it on Apple Music, and a link to download the full Shazam app. The update to iOS 14.6 is due to be released very shortly, so if you're music curious, you might want to install the Shazam App Clip as soon as you update your iPhone. Don't forget that you don't have to wait for an invitation from the App Clip to install the full Shazam app which is available right now in the App Store.

By the way, when you hear a song you like and don't know the name or the artist, instead of using Shazam, you can always ask Siri "What is the name of this song?"

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
by Alan Friedman,  2
Samsung's new TV spots feature camera showdowns between Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G and iPhone 12 Pro Max
You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
by Alan Friedman,  3
You can now make it harder for someone to spy on your use of Google services
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
by Anam Hamid,  0
Motorola One Action is getting updated to Android 11 but it's not good news for all owners
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
How Google will protect you from "fake news" in Google Search
by Alan Friedman,  6
How Google will protect you from "fake news" in Google Search
Judge zings Apple CEO Cook; says Apple shows no desire to address app developers' concerns
by Alan Friedman,  21
Judge zings Apple CEO Cook; says Apple shows no desire to address app developers' concerns

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets big sales targets for foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 12 is the world's best selling phone so far in 2021 and Galaxy S21 isn't even close
Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Android 12 Preview: The most interesting update in years

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google files patent for under-display camera designed for an upcoming Pixel model
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
iPhone 13: Are we in for a disappointment?
Popular stories
Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G will pack a decidedly high-end battery
Popular stories
Massive Apple Watch Series 7 leak shows off new design, green color
Popular stories
The Pixel 6 success - strangely - does not depend just on its excellence

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless