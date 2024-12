Apple entering new tech field because it thinks users trust it more

Apple wants to further diversify its offerings but the iPhone remains its bread and butter. | Video credit — Apple

Extended Reality

The company has taken a recent interest in the smart home industry after abandoning its car project. Apple wants to make a smart hub that can be mounted on a wall or a stand and control all the smart appliances around your house. It also wants to make a smart doorbell powered by Face ID : the idea being that it will automatically unlock when you get near. I admit that does sound pretty cool.The company also remains invested in XR () and is working on successors to the Apple Vision Pro . There’s also something else that Apple is looking to try its hand in and it took me by surprise when I first heard about it: robotics. Apple is currently making an iPad robot and has big plans for more sophisticated robots in the future.While the perception of its privacy policies may be a bit off the company still has a lot to benefit from if it successfully pulls this off. The only question then becomes “will it be able to?”