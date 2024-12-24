Apple entering new tech field because it thinks users trust it more

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman had something very interesting to say in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On. According to Gurman Apple is entering the smart home industry because the company believes that users trust it way more than competing manufacturers.

Apple has always had a very stringent privacy policy: not a day goes by without someone inquiring about a locked iPhone on the internet. The company also frequently makes headlines when it refuses to open up a device for authorities to search through. These instances have led consumers to believe that their data is much safer in the hands of Apple than anyone else.

However, actual surveys reveal that Apple tops the chart for companies that hand over user data to authorities. This fact is still largely unknown and the public perception of Apple remains heavily skewed against reality. But that isn’t going to stop the company from banking on it for the success of its next line of products.

Video Thumbnail
Apple wants to further diversify its offerings but the iPhone remains its bread and butter. | Video credit — Apple

The company has taken a recent interest in the smart home industry after abandoning its car project. Apple wants to make a smart hub that can be mounted on a wall or a stand and control all the smart appliances around your house. It also wants to make a smart doorbell powered by Face ID: the idea being that it will automatically unlock when you get near. I admit that does sound pretty cool.

The company also remains invested in XR (Extended Reality) and is working on successors to the Apple Vision Pro. There’s also something else that Apple is looking to try its hand in and it took me by surprise when I first heard about it: robotics. Apple is currently making an iPad robot and has big plans for more sophisticated robots in the future.

While the perception of its privacy policies may be a bit off the company still has a lot to benefit from if it successfully pulls this off. The only question then becomes “will it be able to?”
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

