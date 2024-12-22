Apple's new secret project is reportedly a smart doorbell with Face ID to rival Amazon and Google

Ring and Nest Doorbells | Images credit — Amazon and Google









Personally, I'm intrigued by this news. Because I switch phones very often, I've opted for smart home devices that can work across iOS and Android. However, now with the Matter smart home standard being available, and if Apple chooses to make this rumored doorbell Matter-enabled, I can definitely see myself introducing it into my smart home device lineup. According to Gurman, this doorbell is still in its early stages, so we don't expect to see it anytime soon. But it could be a game-changer in the smart home market. A Face ID-enabled doorbell and lock system would give Amazon Ring and Google Nest a run for their money.Of course, there are challenges. Apple is entering a crowded market with established players, and home security is a sensitive area. Any security breach, even if unlikely, could damage Apple's reputation in this space. That said, Apple's priority in this field would be to ensure this doorbell is super secure and reliable.Personally, I'm intrigued by this news. Because I switch phones very often, I've opted for smart home devices that can work across iOS and Android. However, now with the Matter smart home standard being available, and if Apple chooses to make this rumored doorbell Matter-enabled, I can definitely see myself introducing it into my smart home device lineup.

Apple is reportedly developing a smart doorbell with advanced facial recognition that wirelessly connects to a deadbolt lock. As per Apple Insider at Bloomberg News, Mark Gurman, The doorbell will automatically unlock the door for a home's residents by scanning their face, just like Face ID on iPhones.This isn't Apple's first foray into the smart home market, as they've offered products like the Apple TV, HomePod mini, and HomeKit for some time now. But this new doorbell signals a more aggressive push into home security.As noted by Gurman, the smart home market has been dominated by Amazon and Google for years. As proof of that, you wouldn't need to go any further than to just think of all the Ring doorbells and Google Nest devices you see. Apple, however, believes it can carve out a space for itself by focusing on privacy. People might be more willing to trust Apple with their home security footage than other companies. Plus, this new doorbell could boost sales of iCloud subscriptions, as people would need storage for their videos.As most tech enthusiasts know, Apple is known for its sleek design and user-friendly interface. With that in mind, an Apple doorbell that seamlessly integrates with other Apple devices and HomeKit, would definitely be a big win for those that are already in the Apple ecosystem. Imagine getting an alert on your Apple Watch when someone rings your doorbell, then unlocking the door with a tap on your phone. This is already possible with other third party brands, but it would undoubtedly work more seamlessly between Apple's own devices.