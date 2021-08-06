Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Accessories iOS Apple

Apple uses MagSafe to change how iPhones are displayed in the Apple Store

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Apple uses MagSafe to change how iPhones are displayed in the Apple Store
Remember when you would walk into an Apple Store eager to get your hands on the latest iPhone? The tables would be full of cables including a Lightning cord, and a security cord to keep consumers from walking out with a stolen unit. All of these cables made the iPhone on display feel unapproachable and made a mess of the display.

But thanks to its MagSafe system, Apple has devised a new look for the iPhone displays in the Apple Store. Gone are the Lightning cables, replaced with MagSafe chargers on metal arms. This gives the appearance that each iPhone model on display is floating in thin air when viewed from the front. There is still a security cable placed on the phone underneath the MagSafe puck, but it is now retractable for the very first time reducing the need for Apple store staff to spool it back in.

And with MagSafe, it is so much easier to put back the iPhone that you've been handling. Previously you would have to plug the handset into the dock. With the new setup, all you need to do is use the stick the back of the phone in your hand to the MagSafe charger held in place by the aforementioned metal arm.

The result? Less clutter and a more inviting set up for those who like to go hands-on at the Apple Store. The only issue is that Apple has yet to widely roll out the new look. As noted by 9to5Mac, the new-look iPhone display has been seen only at the Apple Park Visitor Center in Cupertino and has yet to replace the current setup at other Apple Stores. Besides looking better, Apple might find itself selling more MagSafe chargers as consumers get a good clear look at how the magnetic wireless charging system works.

With the new Explore app launched in June, Apple makes it easier for those browsing an iPhone to compare features and pricing options with other iOS handsets. Hopefully, Apple will soon have this set up in every Apple Store as it appears to be a very win-win change helping both Apple and its customers. Just remember that MagSafe, and thus the new display-is available right now for only the iPhone 12 series.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$829 Special Apple $830 Special T-Mobile $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
100%off $0 Special Verizon 29%off $14 Special BestBuy $730 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.3
$1000 Special Target $999 Special Apple $1000 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.6
$1100 Special T-Mobile $1099 Special Apple $1100 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

To keep that money spigot flowing, Google reportedly considered buying Epic Games
by Alan Friedman,  0
To keep that money spigot flowing, Google reportedly considered buying Epic Games
30 new Android phones join the list that support ARCore
by Alan Friedman,  1
30 new Android phones join the list that support ARCore
Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Apple's AirPods 2 with wireless charging case are on sale at their lowest ever price
-35%
Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support
by Cosmin Vasile,  2
Spotify no longer plans to add AirPlay 2 support
The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
The FCC's first-ever 'standardized' nationwide 4G LTE coverage map is finally here
Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online
by Anam Hamid,  6
Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless