Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings

Apple is gearing up for the release of its next flagship smartwatch, possibly the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X, we'll see how Apple ends up naming the device). Now, the Cupertino company is sending out a survey to some Apple Watch users, asking about future features, and also checking if the public is using a smart ring.
Some of the questions were seen by AppleInsider, and these questions were sent to owners of the wearable. The survey touches on many areas including wearable categories, battery life, and how well the existing health features on Apple Watch work.
Some users who have a registered Apple Watch have received the survey in an email. The completion of the survey reportedly takes around 10 minutes. A curious question was also if the users used any other wearables such as a smart ring. Hopefully, Apple is interested in getting iPhone users a smart ring (I, for one, would love that given the fact how much I loved the Galaxy Ring and how mad I was that it wasn't available on iPhones!).
A question from the survey. | Image Credit - AppleInsider
The survey also contained questions about Apple Watch battery life satisfaction. Battery life is a constant complaint from users. The Cupertino company also asked how often users charge the watch, when they charge it, how happy are they with battery life, and if they use a fast charger.
Sleep tracking was also one of the topics of the survey. Users were asked whether they slept with the watch and also how often, and how satisfied are users with the sleep app.
Image Credit - AppleInsider
These surveys are nothing new and Apple often uses them. Usually, these don't give hints for upcoming products or features... but I can't help but get a little bit hyped for an Apple Ring, which is a device already in the rumor mill.
Apple will reveal its new Apple Watches during the "It's Glowtime" Apple event on September 9. Although no rumors indicate anything about an Apple Ring for the event, I can't help but dream about one. Maybe next time. Maybe, alongside a foldable iPhone...
