Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings



Apple is gearing up for the release of its next flagship smartwatch, possibly the Apple Watch Series 10 (or Apple Watch X, we'll see how Apple ends up naming the device). Now, the Cupertino company is sending out a survey to some Apple Watch users, asking about future features, and also checking if the public is using a smart ring.







Some users who have a registered Apple Watch have received the survey in an email. The completion of the survey reportedly takes around 10 minutes. A curious question was also if the users used any other wearables such as a smart ring. Hopefully, Apple is interested in getting iPhone users a smart ring (I, for one, would love that given the fact how much I loved the Galaxy Ring and how mad I was that it wasn't available on iPhones!).





Sleep tracking was also one of the topics of the survey. Users were asked whether they slept with the watch and also how often, and how satisfied are users with the sleep app.





