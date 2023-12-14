Here's why Apple needs to get more iPhone buyers to shop at the Apple Store

A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reveals that consumers who go shopping for their new iPhone from an Apple Store instead of their mobile carrier are more likely to buy an iPhone Pro or iPhone Pro Max model. 47% of the iPhone sales made at physical or online Apple Stores are for one of the two Pro series handsets while only 40% of iPhone sales made at carriers' retail locations or websites are for the higher-priced iPhone Pro or iPhone Pro Max models.





While 48% of iPhone sales made at Apple Stores (again, both physical and online) were for the basic iPhone model and the iPhone Plus or iPhone mini, a much larger 55% of the iPhone sales made via mobile carriers' retail or online stores consisted of the non-Pro models. The "budget-priced" While 48% of iPhone sales made at Apple Stores (again, both physical and online) were for the basic iPhone model and the iPhone Plus or iPhone mini, a much larger 55% of the iPhone sales made via mobile carriers' retail or online stores consisted of the non-Pro models. The "budget-priced" iPhone SE accounted for 5% of iPhone sales at both Apple Stores and at the stores belonging to mobile carriers. The survey represents sales made for a one-year period that ended in September 2023.









As noted by CIRP, Apple has more control over which accessories are offered with the iPhone at its own Apple Stores and its website. The report says, "When Apple sells an iPhone through its own retail channel, it controls the accessory offerings, extended warranty options, and exposure to other devices including Apple Watches, iPads, and Mac computers. The Geniuses manage the whole experience in a completely Apple brand way."





Yet, earlier this month, CIRP reported that 21% of iPhone buyers pick up their devices from Apple while 71% buy their new iPhone from the mobile carrier they use. What this means is that Apple Stores are responsible for selling a larger percentage of higher-margin iPhone sales and they probably ring-up a higher percentage of Apple branded accessory sales. But with only 21% of total iPhone sales made at online and physical Apple Stores, the company can't take advantage of this.





What Apple needs to do is figure out how to get more consumers to do their iPhone shopping at the Apple Store regardless of whether it is a nearby retail location or online.

