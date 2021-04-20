Apple Store goes down hours before iPad Pro event
The Apple Store is down ahead of today's event
Apple takes down its online store before every event. When it comes back online there’ll be a bunch of new products available to purchase. Apple hasn’t said which devices it’ll be announcing today, but the rumors give us a good idea.
Likely to be announced alongside the latest tablets are Apple’s AirTags tracking tags and the release date of iOS 14.5 with App Tracking Transparency. There are even rumors of new AirPods 3, an Apple TV, and an iPad mini.
The Apple Event will be live streamed at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. You can watch it live on PhoneArena via our dedicated story.