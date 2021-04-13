Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple How-to

How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 13, 2021, 3:56 AM
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
A recent survey showed that more than two thirds of iOS users on iPhones and iPads are ready to flip the ad-tracking kill switch that Apple will be offering with the official iOS 14.5 update. Or, to put it more bluntly, just 32% of users will willingly opt into the third-party ad identifier service when given the chance.

Granted, that number rises to 40% for well-known and trusted apps, but this will still potentially be one unpleasant blow for Facebook's and others ad-centric revenue business model. The issue, however, is that iOS users will soon start noticing pop-ups like the one seen above come on screen every time they install and possibly update something from the App Store. 

How to opt out of iPhone apps tracking requests in iOS 14.5


This could quickly become annoying, but fret not, if you don't want to be pestered by each individual app installation or update, here's what you need to do to turn ad-tracking prompts altogether on your iPhone or iPad:

  1. Go to Settings > Privacy on your iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.5.
  2. Turn off the Allow apps to request track option slider.

Apple's whole premise is to leave the choice to the user, building on its well-guarded reputation as a privacy and security champion among operating systems. That means you will be asked each time you download an app, or try to update an installed one, whether you'd like to let this particular app keep tracking you across the oceans and seas with ad-tailoring purposes. 

Here are the third-party data sharing scenarios that Apple considers tracking, and what you will be opting out of when the iOS 14.5 update hits your iPhone or iPad:

  • Displaying targeted advertisements in your app based on user data collected from apps and websites owned by other companies.
  • Sharing device location data or email lists with a data broker.
  • Sharing a list of emails, advertising IDs, or other IDs with a third-party advertising network that uses that information to retarget those users in other developers’ apps or to find similar users.
  • Placing a third-party SDK in your app that combines user data from your app with user data from other developers’ apps to target advertising or measure advertising efficiency, even if you don’t use the SDK for these purposes. For example, using a login SDK that repurposes the data it collects from your app to enable targeted advertising in other developers’ apps.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless