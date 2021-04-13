How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5





Granted, that number rises to 40% for well-known and trusted apps, but this will still potentially be one unpleasant blow for Facebook's and others ad-centric revenue business model. The issue, however, is that iOS users will soon start noticing pop-ups like the one seen above come on screen every time they install and possibly update something from the App Store.

How to opt out of iPhone apps tracking requests in iOS 14.5





This could quickly become annoying, but fret not, if you don't want to be pestered by each individual app installation or update, here's what you need to do to turn ad-tracking prompts altogether on your iPhone or iPad:





Go to Settings > Privacy on your iPhone or iPad with iOS 14.5. Turn off the Allow apps to request track option slider.





Apple's whole premise is to leave the choice to the user, building on its well-guarded reputation as a privacy and security champion among operating systems. That means you will be asked each time you download an app, or try to update an installed one, whether you'd like to let this particular app keep tracking you across the oceans and seas with ad-tailoring purposes.





Here are the third-party data sharing scenarios that Apple considers tracking , and what you will be opting out of when the iOS 14.5 update hits your iPhone or iPad:





Displaying targeted advertisements in your app based on user data collected from apps and websites owned by other companies.

Sharing device location data or email lists with a data broker.

Sharing a list of emails, advertising IDs, or other IDs with a third-party advertising network that uses that information to retarget those users in other developers’ apps or to find similar users.

Placing a third-party SDK in your app that combines user data from your app with user data from other developers’ apps to target advertising or measure advertising efficiency, even if you don’t use the SDK for these purposes. For example, using a login SDK that repurposes the data it collects from your app to enable targeted advertising in other developers’ apps.











