Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Deals Black Friday

Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
In case you haven't noticed, our comprehensive list of the best Black Friday AirPods deals is in a constant state of flux, and technically, we're still roughly 72 hours away from the big day at the time of this writing.

While you might be inclined to continue waiting for potentially heftier and heftier discounts at various major US retailers, there's obviously only so much the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart can slash off the list prices of the world's top-selling true wireless earbuds.

But then there's Woot, which happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, frequently beating its parent company as far as price cuts... on popular refurbished products are concerned.

Apple AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Your Choice Model, With or Without Wireless Charging Case, Refurbished

$89 99
Buy at Woot

It should therefore come as no surprise that the AirPods Pro and the second-gen AirPods (with and without a wireless charging case) can be purchased today only for less than ever before. 

We're talking truly unbeatable prices of $139.99 for Apple's first (and still only) own-brand earbuds with active noise cancellation on deck, $99.99 for the non-Pro AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case bundled in, and $89.99 for the same "standard" buds in combination with a good old fashioned wired charging case.

If you're looking to spend as little money as possible on thoughtful, trendy, and state-of-the-art Christmas presents for your loved ones, these absolute bargains definitely qualify for our list of the overall best Black Friday 2021 Apple promotions... as long as you don't mind going the refurb route.

Of course, all ultra-affordable refurbs will come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included, as well as an unwritten guarantee of flawless functionality and like-new cosmetic condition.

In case you're wondering, the regular prices of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro go from $159 all the way up to $249, and although it's currently raining great deals nationwide, no retailer can come close to Woot's savings in either new or refurbished condition for the time being.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

New Wave7 report says shortage of Samsung phones in the U.S. is helping the 5G iPhone 13 series
by Alan Friedman,  0
New Wave7 report says shortage of Samsung phones in the U.S. is helping the 5G iPhone 13 series
Android distribution numbers return; Android 11 is not the most widely used version of the operating system
by Alan Friedman,  1
Android distribution numbers return; Android 11 is not the most widely used version of the operating system
Hidden code reveals exciting new features for the 5G Pixel 6 "At A Glance" widget
by Alan Friedman,  1
Hidden code reveals exciting new features for the 5G Pixel 6 "At A Glance" widget
Update for Google Messages rolls out now turning iMessage reactions into emoji
by Alan Friedman,  7
Update for Google Messages rolls out now turning iMessage reactions into emoji
Apple lost smartwatch market share to Samsung in Q3
by Anam Hamid,  11
Apple lost smartwatch market share to Samsung in Q3
Anker Soundcore Black Friday sales on earbuds, headphones, more
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Anker Soundcore Black Friday sales on earbuds, headphones, more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless