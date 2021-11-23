Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals

Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals0
While you might be inclined to continue waiting for potentially heftier and heftier discounts at various major US retailers, there's obviously only so much the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart can slash off the list prices of the world's top-selling true wireless earbuds.
It should therefore come as no surprise that the AirPods Pro and the second-gen AirPods (with and without a wireless charging case) can be purchased today only for less than ever before.
We're talking truly unbeatable prices of $139.99 for Apple's first (and still only) own-brand earbuds with active noise cancellation on deck, $99.99 for the non-Pro AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case bundled in, and $89.99 for the same "standard" buds in combination with a good old fashioned wired charging case.
Of course, all ultra-affordable refurbs will come with a 90-day Woot limited warranty included, as well as an unwritten guarantee of flawless functionality and like-new cosmetic condition.
In case you're wondering, the regular prices of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro go from $159 all the way up to $249, and although it's currently raining great deals nationwide, no retailer can come close to Woot's savings in either new or refurbished condition for the time being.