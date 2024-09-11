Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro

Recommended Stories

Open Settings on your iPhone Select Bluetooth Tap the Info button next to the name of your AirPods Scroll down to locate the firmware version.

The updated firmware for the Apple Pencil Pro now sports version number 0.1.40, a bump from the previous 0.1.33. Apple typically doesn’t provide release notes for these updates, so specifics about what this latest version includes are unclear. However, it is safe to assume that it likely addresses several bug fixes to enhance performance.Apple frequently rolls out software updates for nearly all its devices and platforms, including accessories like the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro. While these updates might not be as frequent as those for iOS or iPadOS, they often come with new features and crucial bug fixes. So, my suggestion is to regularly check and ensure your device is up-to-date.You can update the Apple Pencil Pro firmware by simply connecting it to a compatible iPad. As for the AirPods Pro 2, the firmware update installs automatically – there is no way to trigger it manually. Just keep your AirPods in their charging case and make sure it is connected to your iPhone, and the update will happen on its own. To see which firmware version you have, just follow these steps: