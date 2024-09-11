Apple rolls out new firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Software updates are always exciting, especially when they come packed with new features and improvements for our gadgets. Hot on the heels of unveiling its latest iPhone 16 series, along with the new AirPods 4 and long-awaited updates to the AirPods Max, Apple is now rolling out fresh firmware updates for some of its older devices.

Check which firmware version your AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro have


Apple has just dropped new firmware updates for the AirPods Pro 2 and the Apple Pencil Pro. The update for the AirPods Pro 2 introduces some new features, like head-shaking gestures. Meanwhile, the Apple Pencil Pro update focuses on bug fixes to keep everything running smoothly.

The firmware update bumps the AirPods Pro 2 to build version 7A294, up from 6F8. This new update is exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, covering both the USB-C and Lightning models. Unfortunately, it won't be available for the AirPods Max or any other non-H2 devices.

The latest update includes features that Apple introduced earlier this year at WWDC, such as the new head-shaking gestures, which allow users to nod or shake their heads to respond to Siri. It also brings enhanced noise isolation and personalized spatial audio specifically designed for gaming experiences.



The updated firmware for the Apple Pencil Pro now sports version number 0.1.40, a bump from the previous 0.1.33. Apple typically doesn’t provide release notes for these updates, so specifics about what this latest version includes are unclear. However, it is safe to assume that it likely addresses several bug fixes to enhance performance.

Apple frequently rolls out software updates for nearly all its devices and platforms, including accessories like the AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Pencil Pro. While these updates might not be as frequent as those for iOS or iPadOS, they often come with new features and crucial bug fixes. So, my suggestion is to regularly check and ensure your device is up-to-date.

You can update the Apple Pencil Pro firmware by simply connecting it to a compatible iPad. As for the AirPods Pro 2, the firmware update installs automatically – there is no way to trigger it manually. Just keep your AirPods in their charging case and make sure it is connected to your iPhone, and the update will happen on its own. To see which firmware version you have, just follow these steps:

  1. Open Settings on your iPhone
  2. Select Bluetooth
  3. Tap the Info button next to the name of your AirPods
  4. Scroll down to locate the firmware version.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

