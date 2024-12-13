Apple’s gradual rollout of iOS 18 could push iOS 19’s timeline back
In the past, Apple has typically introduced new software features during WWDC in June, followed by full updates and new iPhone releases in September. But this time, with the gradual rollout of Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18, it looks like iPhone users might be in for a longer wait before they can get their hands on the new iOS 19 features Apple is likely to show off at WWDC 2025.
Gurman points out that the delayed rollout of iOS 18 features is causing some ripple effects on iOS 19’s timeline. Apparently, Apple usually starts preparing for the next OS update around this time, but certain teams are still working on iOS 18 features, like the context-aware Siri, when they should be focusing on the upcoming release.
This means iOS 19 is probably going to follow the same slow rollout pattern, which could leave some Apple users feeling frustrated. Personally, though, I’m not too upset about it. Sure, it wasn’t great for Apple to hype up new features only to leave us hanging – yes, I am speaking about Apple Intelligence and its AI updates. Getting an iPhone 16 without the promised features doesn’t sit well.
iOS 18 has had a bit of a staggered rollout, with some packed updates like 18.1 and 18.2 already launched, but according to renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, this delayed release schedule has thrown a wrench in the development timeline for iOS 19.
I continue to hear that the gradual rollout of features across iOS 18 to iOS 18.4 is leading to delays of some features scheduled for iOS 19. That will lead to a long term rollout of features next cycle as well. Engineers are stuck working on iOS 18 projects when they’d usually…— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 12, 2024
Reportedly, a big part of the delay has been Apple Intelligence, which rolled out some initial AI features in iOS 18.1, with even more intriguing ones landing just the other day in the 18.2 update. However, with iOS 18.3 still in the works and iOS 18.4, which should bring the revamped Siri, expected to drop in April, it’s clear Apple has a lot on its plate before iOS 19 can get its time in the spotlight.
Gurman points out that the delayed rollout of iOS 18 features is causing some ripple effects on iOS 19’s timeline. Apparently, Apple usually starts preparing for the next OS update around this time, but certain teams are still working on iOS 18 features, like the context-aware Siri, when they should be focusing on the upcoming release.
This means iOS 19 is probably going to follow the same slow rollout pattern, which could leave some Apple users feeling frustrated. Personally, though, I’m not too upset about it. Sure, it wasn’t great for Apple to hype up new features only to leave us hanging – yes, I am speaking about Apple Intelligence and its AI updates. Getting an iPhone 16 without the promised features doesn’t sit well.
That being said, iOS 18 is a pretty solid upgrade, even without the AI features (and, by the way, I’m in the EU, so I don’t even get those features because of regional regulations.). So, even if iOS 19 comes a bit later or in phases, it’s not the end of the world. With all the changes in iOS 18.1 and the fresh tweaks in 18.2, I’ve actually started noticing some small updates that I might have otherwise overlooked. But, of course, it would be nice to get everything Apple promised on time.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: