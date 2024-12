Apple’s gradual rollout of iOS 18 could push iOS 19’s timeline back

iOS 18

Reportedly, a big part of the delay has been, which rolled out some initial AI features in.1, with even more intriguing ones landing just the other day in the 18.2 update . However, with.3 still in the works and.4, which should bring the revamped Siri , expected to drop in April, it’s clear Apple has a lot on its plate before iOS 19 can get its time in the spotlight.Gurman points out that the delayed rollout offeatures is causing some ripple effects on iOS 19’s timeline. Apparently, Apple usually starts preparing for the next OS update around this time, but certain teams are still working onfeatures, like the context-aware Siri, when they should be focusing on the upcoming release.This means iOS 19 is probably going to follow the same slow rollout pattern, which could leave some Apple users feeling frustrated. Personally, though, I’m not too upset about it. Sure, it wasn’t great for Apple to hype up new features only to leave us hanging – yes, I am speaking aboutand its AI updates. Getting an iPhone 16 without the promised features doesn’t sit well.That being said,is a pretty solid upgrade, even without the AI features (and, by the way, I’m in the EU, so I don’t even get those features because of regional regulations.). So, even if iOS 19 comes a bit later or in phases, it’s not the end of the world. With all the changes in.1 and the fresh tweaks in 18.2, I’ve actually started noticing some small updates that I might have otherwise overlooked. But, of course, it would be nice to get everything Apple promised on time.