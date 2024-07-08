Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

iOS 18.4 expected to introduce Apple’s big Siri upgrade next spring

By
0comments
iOS 18.4 expected to introduce Apple’s big Siri upgrade next spring
Last month, Apple revealed its plans to upgrade Siri and iOS with its own AI or Apple Intelligence. However, some AI features will be available to iPhone users running iOS 18 in late 2024, while others won't be ready until 2025. It seems like Siri's major upgrade falls into the latter group.

Apple to roll out the big Siri upgrade next spring


Tech journalist Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, known for his reliable insights, suggested that some new Siri features could enter developer beta testing by January next year and become publicly available around springtime as part of the upcoming iOS 18.4 release currently under development.

Which are these features, you may wonder? Well, for example, Siri's enhanced capability to precisely control actions within Apple's apps. This means you could ask Siri to edit a photo and send it to a friend. Another feature is its ability to recognize on-screen content, enabling Siri to anticipate your actions based on context.

Meanwhile, other Siri features, like a redesigned interface and integration with ChatGPT, are expected to arrive later this year.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple

I think it was high time for Apple to revamp its digital assistant, especially with the rise of chatbots like Gemini and ChatGPT, which are gaining attention for their capabilities and conversational flair.

Siri's enhanced capabilities are set to be a standout feature of the Apple Intelligence rollout. The latter will be accessible on the latest iPhone 15 Pro models and newer, as well as on iPads and MacBooks equipped with the M1 chipset or later. Apple Intelligence will also make its way to the Vision Pro, though not until next year.

As for other Apple devices like the HomePod, users will have to wait. According to Gurman, they will need to hold out until the company launches its AI-powered tabletop robot, which has been the subject of reports for quite some time now.

Recommended Stories
The idea behind this device is to simulate head movements and zoom in on individuals within a group, potentially improving video call interactions. Reportedly, Apple plans for these robots to operate autonomously and explores navigation algorithms to achieve this.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Lenovo’s new $300 tablet is what the Pixel Tablet should’ve been: Best entertainment tablet ever?
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
Updates to a Google website reveal Fuchsia OS will come to Android devices soon
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
The entertainment-oriented Fire HD 10 (2023) is currently dirt-cheap for Prime members on Amazon
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Apple executives give details about the changes coming to the Photos app in iOS 18
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Changing its mind, Apple approves the Epic Game Store for the EU
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
Amazon's gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 5 deal is still in the spotlight, but not for long
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
The sleek Motorola Razr 2023 becomes cheaper than cheap after a bonkers $250 discount on Amazon
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless