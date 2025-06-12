Those in the know say Apple has decided which iOS update will include Siri's AI features









More specifically, Apple is planning to include the AI-powered version of its Siri digital assistant with iOS 26 .4 according to people familiar with the tech giant's plans. Part of the features coming to Siri include the ability to browse through the user's personal data to collect information as Apple originally showed in the now-pulled ad. Another example, one that Apple used at WWDC 2024, had an iPhone user ask Siri what time his mother's flight was going to arrive at the airport, and what time the dinner reservation was made for.

Another feature will allow Siri to know exactly what is on a user's iPhone screen. Siri is expected to also gain a new system called App Intents that will allow Siri to control apps across Apple devices. Examples would be requests for specific actions to be taken such as "Create a new note," "Start a workout," "Order coffee," "Play a specific playlist," "Find a trail," and "Set a reminder."





Apple iPhone users, especially those who have been critical of Siri as we have been at times, will have gone nearly two years from the time that the new features were announced in June 2024 at WWDC to the release, hopefully in April 2026, of these features. Siri was introduced with the iPhone 4s in 2011 and quickly went from smartphone marvel to also-ran as the assistant was topped by Google Assistant and Alexa.





Apple is hoping that this AI makeover will take Siri to the top again.

