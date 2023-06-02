Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

81% of all iPhones are running iOS 16 ahead of iOS 17 announcement

iOS Apple
1
81% of all iPhones are running iOS 16 ahead of iOS 17 announcement
We are now just mere days before Apple officially announced iOS 17 during WWDC on June 5. Now, Apple has published the most recent statistics about the adoption of iOS 16, and the numbers are looking quite good - now 81% of all iPhones are running iOS 16, which is an improvement from 72% in early 2023, reports AppleInsider.

iOS 16 adoption rate is quite good ahead of the announcement of iOS 17


Across all active iPhones (including any models), 81% are running iOS 16, 13% are running iOS 15, and just 6% are running unspecified earlier versions of Apple's mobile OS.

Meanwhile, 90% of the newer iPhones (introduced within the past four years) sport iOS 16 as of June 1. There are still 8% of these newer phones running iOS 15, and just 2% run an older, unspecified iOS version.

Apple's iOS 16 was released back in September 2022. Just to set things into perspective, Android 13 came in October 2022 and so far Android's newest OS adoption was at around 12.1% in April (via Android Central).


However, that shouldn't really surprise you - usually, Apple has wider adoption of its newest iOS when compared to Android (just think that Android phones come from many manufacturers, while iOS is only available for iPhones).

On the iPad front, things are also brighter for iPadOS 16. According to Apple's stats, adoption of iPadOS 16 has increased notably and now 71% of all active iPads are running it (in February, this figure was 50%).

As for iPads released in the last four years, 76% of them are sporting iPadOS 16. 18% still run on iPadOS 15, and 6% use an older version of the OS.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Apple has advice for those complaining about iPhone battery life after iOS 16.5 update
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless