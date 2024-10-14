Compatible iPhone models are now closer to the widespread release of Apple Intelligence





Having my iPhone 15 Pro Max running the iOS 18 .1 Beta since it first dropped, I've been able to have my iPhone deliver summaries of emails, notifications, and websites. Other AI tools available with the iOS 18 .1 Beta include Writing Tools which allows you to proofread emails and texts you've written, and also change the tone of emails and texts to friendly, concise, or professional. Speaking of email, you can choose to have Priority stories appear at the top of your inbox in the Mail app. AI-generated Smart Replies can be found in the suggestion bar above the keyboard giving you quick responses to questions sent to you via email or text.









Apple is releasing its Apple Intelligence in stages; iOS 18 .1 will also include the ability to request a particular photo from the Photos app by typing in a description in the app's search field. With the AI-powered Clean Up feature, distracting items can be removed from photographs in the app. Memory Movies in the Photos app can create short videos based on a description you enter in the app, and phone calls can be recorded and a transcript created in the Notes app.











Some of the AI features coming in iOS 18 .2 include the Image Playground which will draw sketches based on your description, and Genmoji which creates custom emoji also based on your description. That update is expected to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone allowing Siri to use the AI chatbox to answer queries that it can't. Early next year, Apple will release

"Personal Siri" which will go through your apps gathering personal info to answer certain questions.





To load the latest iOS 18 .1 Developer Beta 7 on your phone, go to Settings > General > Software Update and follow the directions. Other updates rolling out today include:

iPadOS 18.1 Beta 7

watchOS 11.1 Beta 5

visionOS 2.1 Beta 5

tvOS 18.1 Beta 5





iOS 18.1 is expected very soon. If you just can't wait and you need to install the latest beta, tap on this link and sign up to join the Apple Beta program. Once you sign up, or if you already are a member of the program, go to Settings > General > Software Updates, and on the top of the screen press Beta Updates. On the next page, tap on iOS 18 Developer Beta (Apple is not charging $99 to be a developer like it used to). Press the Back button in the top left corner and you should see the prompt allowing you to install iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7.









Before you install the beta software, make sure you back up your phone. The only issue you might notice is a drop in battery life.

