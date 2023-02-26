Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts

Geekbench, Antutu, GFX, 3D Mark… If you don't know what those words mean, you might as well click out right now. Unless, of course, you’re curious to find out how one of those companies has suddenly made the new Galaxy S23 Ultra seem far slower than not just the iPhone 14 Pro, but also than the 2021 iPhone 13.

Geekbench, Antutu, GFX, 3D Mark… If you don't know what those words mean, you might as well click out right now. Unless, of course, you’re curious to find out how one of those companies has suddenly made the new Galaxy S23 Ultra seem far slower than not just the iPhone 14 Pro, but also than the 2021 iPhone 13.

Benchmarks don’t lie but they also don’t show the whole picture; Tim Cook most likely isn’t paying to make your Android/Galaxy seem slower





In the end, take Geekbench for what it’s worth. A three-minute simulated benchmark will never be able to show off the full capabilities of a device, since it simply doesn’t give you the full picture of the phone’s sustained performance (over time). Furthermore, we use our phones differently.





Although most/all people will scroll through social media, watch videos, and take photos, some will be influencers who upload, edit and render photos and videos on their phones. Some will take more photos, others record more videos - the latter being a far more demanding task for your phone’s CPU and GPU.Then, some record in 1080p, some in 4K (most have no idea what that is); some take photos exclusively with the phone’s camera app, and some do it only via Instagram/Snapchat - again, a task that’s far more demanding and far less optimized for speed and quality. You get the gist of it.What’s relatively safe to assume is that Geekbench can't directly manipulate benchmark scores. For one, GB is a cross-compatible platform, running not just on iPhone and Android, but also on Windows and Linux, amongst other systems.