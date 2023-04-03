Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Apple considers adding a touchscreen to the AirPods charging case

Accessories Apple Wearables
1
Apple considers adding a touchscreen to the AirPods charging case
Apple could bring some useful functionality to the AirPods charging case. It would do this by adding an external touchscreen to the case according to a patent application filed by Apple with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (via PatentlyApple). The patent is titled "Devices, Methods, and Graphical User Interface Interactions with a Headphones Case" and was filed last September.

Not only would AirPods users get the ability to control their true wireless stereo earbuds through the touchscreen, but the touchscreen could also allow AirPods owners to control Apple Music using a graphical user interface on the charging case touchscreen. Tapping and swiping the screen could help the user control volume, play certain songs, activate Siri, and more. Squeezing the case could help users switch between Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The Apple Pencil can also be used to interact with the touchscreen.

Illustration from the patent application showing the Apple Music app on the AirPods charging case touchscreen - Apple considers adding a touchscreen to the AirPods charging case
Illustration from the patent application showing the Apple Music app on the AirPods charging case touchscreen

Tactile outputs help improve the user experience and could alert the user to an impending event that will take place unless an input is made on time. Illustrations in the patent application show how the case will be able to interact with iOS apps like Apple Music, Apple TV+ Messages, Maps, Weather and more. The user would hear, for example, turn-by-turn direction from Maps through their AirPods. Messages would be read to the user through his/her AirPods as would weather forecasts, streaming video content, phone calls and more.

In the patent application Apple writes, "There is a need for a headphone case device that can control operations that are traditionally associated with headphones (e.g., playback controls, changing audio sources, changing audio output modes, etc.). There is a further need for a headphone case that can also convey information to a user, through haptics and/or display devices. Such methods and interfaces optionally complement conventional methods for controlling wireless headphones. Such methods and interfaces reduce the number, extent, and/or nature of the inputs from a user and produce a more efficient human-machine interface."

Of course filing for a patent, and even being granted one, does not guarantee that Apple plans on using the technology, processes and ideas that the company seeks to protect.

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Google Fi’s latest offer has both Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 available for free (trade-in required)
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Walmart is having a huge Apple Watch Series 7 blowout sale right now
Amazon has the extraordinary Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at their lowest price ever
Amazon has the extraordinary Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on sale at their lowest price ever
Apple considers adding a touchscreen to the AirPods charging case
Apple considers adding a touchscreen to the AirPods charging case
Feature rolling out to Pixel 7 line lets you hear where chatty Meet participants are on screen
Feature rolling out to Pixel 7 line lets you hear where chatty Meet participants are on screen
Monthly Pixel update is delayed again
Monthly Pixel update is delayed again
Smoking hot Amazon deal takes $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra
Smoking hot Amazon deal takes $200 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless