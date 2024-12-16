Apple's next AirTag could go the distance – literally
Rumors about a second-generation AirTag have been swirling online for a while, and now fresh details have emerged, pointing to a significant upgrade for Apple's popular tracker.
Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (subscription required) has revealed that the next-gen AirTag might feature an upgraded ultrawide-band chip similar to the one found in the iPhone 15. This improvement is expected to significantly increase the tracker's range, making it easier for you to find the items to which you have an AirTag attached.
Ultrawide-band, or UWB, is a wireless communication protocol that operates via radio waves. Its standout feature is incredibly precise location tracking. Devices equipped with UWB, like AirTags and iPhones, can determine the distance and exact position of other UWB-enabled hardware with accuracy down to just a few inches.
A new chip could triple AirTag's range
Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (subscription required) has revealed that the next-gen AirTag might feature an upgraded ultrawide-band chip similar to the one found in the iPhone 15. This improvement is expected to significantly increase the tracker's range, making it easier for you to find the items to which you have an AirTag attached.
Currently, the AirTag's Precision Finding feature works within a range of 10 to 30 meters, depending on conditions. With the new ultrawide-band chip, the next model could triple that range, offering even greater functionality.
Ultrawide-band, or UWB, is a wireless communication protocol that operates via radio waves. Its standout feature is incredibly precise location tracking. Devices equipped with UWB, like AirTags and iPhones, can determine the distance and exact position of other UWB-enabled hardware with accuracy down to just a few inches.
This isn't the first time we've heard rumors about an upgraded AirTag with a longer range, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. After all, improving the range is one of the most logical upgrades for a tracker, right? The whole point of having one is to find your stuff more easily, so if it can reach even farther, that's a win.
Video credit – Apple
Just think about it – if you're out hiking or wandering through nature with few people around, having an AirTag with around 90 meters of range could make a huge difference. If there aren't many iPhones around to pick up the signal, a longer range means you're much more likely to find that lost item in the wilderness.
On top of the rumored ultrawide-band chip with improved location tracking, the new AirTag is expected to come with a more secure speaker, which is harder to remove to prevent stalkers from disabling it. Beyond that, it should look pretty similar to the current version.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: