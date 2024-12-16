Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Apple's next AirTag could go the distance – literally

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
A white Apple AirTag device on a wooden surface.
Rumors about a second-generation AirTag have been swirling online for a while, and now fresh details have emerged, pointing to a significant upgrade for Apple's popular tracker.

A new chip could triple AirTag's range


Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman of Bloomberg (subscription required) has revealed that the next-gen AirTag might feature an upgraded ultrawide-band chip similar to the one found in the iPhone 15. This improvement is expected to significantly increase the tracker's range, making it easier for you to find the items to which you have an AirTag attached.

Currently, the AirTag's Precision Finding feature works within a range of 10 to 30 meters, depending on conditions. With the new ultrawide-band chip, the next model could triple that range, offering even greater functionality.


Ultrawide-band, or UWB, is a wireless communication protocol that operates via radio waves. Its standout feature is incredibly precise location tracking. Devices equipped with UWB, like AirTags and iPhones, can determine the distance and exact position of other UWB-enabled hardware with accuracy down to just a few inches.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumors about an upgraded AirTag with a longer range, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. After all, improving the range is one of the most logical upgrades for a tracker, right? The whole point of having one is to find your stuff more easily, so if it can reach even farther, that's a win.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Apple 

Just think about it – if you're out hiking or wandering through nature with few people around, having an AirTag with around 90 meters of range could make a huge difference. If there aren't many iPhones around to pick up the signal, a longer range means you're much more likely to find that lost item in the wilderness.

On top of the rumored ultrawide-band chip with improved location tracking, the new AirTag is expected to come with a more secure speaker, which is harder to remove to prevent stalkers from disabling it. Beyond that, it should look pretty similar to the current version.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless