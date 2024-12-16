Apple's next AirTag could go the distance – literally

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ultrawide-band, or UWB, is a wireless communication protocol that operates via radio waves. Its standout feature is incredibly precise location tracking. Devices equipped with UWB, like AirTags and iPhones, can determine the distance and exact position of other UWB-enabled hardware with accuracy down to just a few inches.This isn't the first time we've heard rumors about an upgraded AirTag with a longer range, and honestly, it makes perfect sense. After all, improving the range is one of the most logical upgrades for a tracker, right? The whole point of having one is to find your stuff more easily, so if it can reach even farther, that's a win.