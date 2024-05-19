AirTag 2, the second-generation item tracker, tipped for mid-2025 release





Apple insider threw his 2 cents into the AirTag 2 ring. That would be Bloomberg's chief Apple correspondent Mark Gurman who wrote a bit about the second-gen item tracker in Today, anotherinsider threw his 2 cents into the AirTag 2 ring. That would be Bloomberg's chief Apple correspondent Mark Gurman who wrote a bit about the second-gen item tracker in today's Power On newsletter . According to Gurman, the new AirTag will have a code number of B589 and the product will be available in the middle of next year. The tech giant is said to be currently doing test runs of the next-gen AirTag with its Asian manufacturing partners.





This is all interesting, but what can we expect in the way of new and improved features for the AirTag2? Gurman says to expect Apple to pack the next AirTag with a new chip that does a better job of location tracking.











