Insider says Apple is getting ready to launch a new and improved AirTag next year

By
Apple is reportedly getting ready to make another splash in the accessories space with the release of a new version of its popular AirTag tracker, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. 

Remember when the original AirTag came out back in 2021? It was a pretty big deal, as people loved the idea of being able to easily keep track of their keys, wallets, bags, and other valuables using their iPhones. It was a simple concept, but it really caught on. Now, Apple is set to release a new and improved version, and we've got the scoop on what to expect.

The new AirTag is expected to look a lot like the current model, but with some key upgrades under the hood. One of the biggest improvements is an enhanced range, meaning you'll be able to track your items from farther away.  The new AirTag will also feature a more powerful wireless chip for better performance and efficiency.

Apple has been working hard to improve the privacy features of the new AirTag. One major change is making it more difficult to remove the speaker from the device. This comes after concerns about AirTags being used for stalking. By making it harder to tamper with the speaker, Apple is hoping to make it more likely that someone will be able to discover a hidden AirTag.


However, that's not all that's up Apple's sleeves, as the new AirTag is just one of many new products the company is expected to release in the coming year.  In addition to updates to its popular iPhone, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro lines, Apple is also reportedly working on a new smart home display and updated versions of the iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, the MacBook Air, the Mac Pro, and the Mac Studio.  It seems like 2025 will be a very busy year for Apple.

The original AirTag was a pretty innovative product, and it definitely changed the way people think about keeping track of their belongings. It's no surprise that it was a big success for Apple. But like with any first-generation product, there was room for improvement. I'm really interested in seeing how the enhanced privacy features and the improved range and performance will make the new AirTag even better. I'm also curious to see what other new tech Apple has in store for us.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

