One new change to Apple Maps in iOS 18 is panned by some users

iOS 18 , some businesses, restaurants, and stores have larger fonts and icons helping them stand out on the map. Colored fonts are employed to make these places stand out. If you've rolled the dice and decided to install the iOS 18 Public Beta release on your eligible iPhone device, you might have noticed something other than a drop-off in your battery life and some of the new features that we have written about. There has been a change made to Apple Maps that not all users are thrilled with. In, some businesses, restaurants, and stores have larger fonts and icons helping them stand out on the map. Colored fonts are employed to make these places stand out.







Some of these locations were described as "suggested" or "sponsored" places according to Apple Maps users on Reddit . Apple is essentially highlighting these locations which stand out when compared to street names and other places which are printed in smaller gray and black fonts. This appears to be a way for Apple to monetize the Maps app and users are not happy with what they see as advertisements being placed all over the map.









Not all Apple Maps users agree with that assessment and state that Apple is making these businesses stand out on Maps to help users more quickly and easily find where they are on the map and where to turn. While it sounds as though some of these users might have had a sip of the Cupertino Kool Aid, there might be some truth to this. Business owners on Reddit whose stores are highlighted on Apple Maps say that they are not paying any money to Apple.









Apple Maps wouldn't seem to require using business locations to help users navigate since the app already does a great job of using stop signs and traffic lights as landmarks to tell you when to make a turn. Still, for those who don't listen to the spoken turn-by-turn directions on Apple Maps, using certain businesses as landmarks would make sense. For example, knowing that you make a right at Starbucks might prevent you from missing the turn.



No iPhone user is going to install thePublic Beta just for this change to Apple Maps. However, the pre-release version ofwill allow you to customize your Hone Screen app icons, schedule messages to be sent at certain times, open any app from your Lock Screen , and more.



