By
If you've rolled the dice and decided to install the iOS 18 Public Beta release on your eligible iPhone device, you might have noticed something other than a drop-off in your battery life and some of the new features that we have written about. There has been a change made to Apple Maps that not all users are thrilled with. In iOS 18, some businesses, restaurants, and stores have larger fonts and icons helping them stand out on the map. Colored fonts are employed to make these places stand out.

Some of these locations were described as "suggested" or "sponsored" places according to Apple Maps users on Reddit. Apple is essentially highlighting these locations which stand out when compared to street names and other places which are printed in smaller gray and black fonts. This appears to be a way for Apple to monetize the Maps app and users are not happy with what they see as advertisements being placed all over the map.

In iOS 18, certain businesses get larger fonts that stand out on the Apple Maps app. | Image credit-Reddit - One new change to Apple Maps in iOS 18 is panned by some users
In iOS 18, certain businesses get larger fonts that stand out on the Apple Maps app. | Image credit-Reddit

Not all Apple Maps users agree with that assessment and state that Apple is making these businesses stand out on Maps to help users more quickly and easily find where they are on the map and where to turn. While it sounds as though some of these users might have had a sip of the Cupertino Kool Aid, there might be some truth to this. Business owners on Reddit whose stores are highlighted on Apple Maps say that they are not paying any money to Apple.

"I’ve seen threads where people talk to business owners who are showing up like this on Apple Maps. The businesses claim they are not paying for this, it is not a monetization effort or ads. Here is what this actually is: for easier navigation. You can notice signs for those things and know where you are and where to turn. If you actually start navigating somewhere, these will no longer cover up the road or intersections on the map."-Reddit user StillChillBuster

Apple Maps wouldn't seem to require using business locations to help users navigate since the app already does a great job of using stop signs and traffic lights as landmarks to tell you when to make a turn. Still, for those who don't listen to the spoken turn-by-turn directions on Apple Maps, using certain businesses as landmarks would make sense. For example, knowing that you make a right at Starbucks might prevent you from missing the turn.

No iPhone user is going to install the iOS 18 Public Beta just for this change to Apple Maps. However, the pre-release version of iOS 18 will allow you to customize your Hone Screen app icons, schedule messages to be sent at certain times, open any app from your Lock Screen, and more.

As for Apple Maps, iOS 18 will eventually add hiking and custom walking maps that can be used at U.S. national parks. The app will also start showing topographic maps revealing the terrain of certain areas.
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

