Apple Maps and Apple Music are getting these new features in iOS 18

iOS 18 on your iPhone. One new feature, called Music Haptics, uses the Taptic Engine on an iPhone to produce taps and vibrations that will match the song being played on Apple Music. It almost felt as though Apple Music wasn't invited to WWDC yesterday, and the app may look the same following the update to iOS 18 . However, Apple Music will have a couple of new features that will kick in once you installon your iPhone. One new feature, called Music Haptics, uses the Taptic Engine on an iPhone to produce taps and vibrations that will match the song being played on Apple Music.





This new feature is actually more important than you might think since it will help those who are deaf or have difficulty hearing "feel the music." And that is why the feature will be found under the accessibility settings in iOS 18 . After installing the latter, go to Settings > Accessibility > Music Haptics and toggle on the feature. You'll also be able to test out Music Haptics.





The other new feature allows those without an Apple Music subscription to have control over the music heard on a SharePlay session. Instead of requiring SharePlay users to have an Apple Music subscription, users can share control of music sourced from a HomePod, Apple TV, or any Bluetooth-enabled speaker. As Apple itself notes on its iOS 18 Services preview page, "Participants do not need to have an Apple Music subscription to contribute to what's playing."









What changes are coming to the always-improving Apple Maps app in iOS 18 ? Suppose we told you that hikes and custom walking maps will be available. According to Apple, users will be able to browse through thousands of hikes found in U.S. national parks. These can be filtered by length, elevation, and route type and can be saved for those times when you're offline. With just a few taps, users will be able to create a custom walking route whether it's a local exercise route or a full-day walking tour in a city you've never been to before.





With the all-new Places Library, you can save your national park hikes, custom walking routes, and other places and you'll be able to add personal notes about each one. This way you can remind yourself about certain aspects of these routes that might be important to remember. And helping Apple Maps create these hikes and walking maps will be the app's new ability to show topographic maps. These maps show the ups and downs of an area's terrain in 3D shown on a 2D map.





Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, said about Apple iPhone users, "We’re excited to give them even more to love about our services, like the ability to explore national parks with hikes in Apple Maps...and enjoy music with loved ones through SharePlay in Apple Music."



