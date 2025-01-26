Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted a tweet late last week in which he wrote that the tech giant will be "performing some 'merchandise/floor marketing updates'" at Apple Store locations this coming week. While no one knows for sure what the big news is, it appears that Apple is about to release the Black Unity Apple Watch band for 2025. Apple has yet to announce the 2025 version of this band and hidden code seems to indicate that the unveiling of the latest edition of this band is coming soon.







Since releasing Black Unity Apple Watch bands in 2021, Apple has been launching this particular band on a Wednesday in the middle of January every year which means it is running late. However, a tweet posted by @aaronp613 (Aaron Perris) who is a contributor to MacRumors, says that code found in tvOS 18.3 RC (Release Candidate) hints that Apple still plans on releasing a Black Unity Apple Watch band in 2025. The bands typically feature a color combination made up of black, green, and red.









In both 2021 and 2024, Apple introduced a matching Black Unity watch face for the Apple Watch alongside the release of the new Apple Watch band. The release of the Black Unity band last year not only came with an Apple Watch watch face but also included new wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.









iOS 18 .3 could be released as soon as this coming week. With that in mind, there is a good chance that Apple's merchandise/floor marketing updates at Apple Stores are related to the upcoming release of the 2025 Black Unity Apple Watch band. With last year's release, Apple also awarded grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music. Last week Apple released the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 18 .3 which means that the final stable version of the.3 could be released as soon as this coming week. With that in mind, there is a good chance that Apple's merchandise/floor marketing updates at Apple Stores are related to the upcoming release of the 2025 Black Unity Apple Watch band. With last year's release, Apple also awarded grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music.



Receive the latest Accessories news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





Will there be a special watch face released this year or a special iPhone and iPad wallpaper? Will Apple also announce special grants? We won't know these answers until the tech giant officially releases the update. And of course, we will let you know when the announcement is made and when the watch bands, watch face, and any other related material, is going to be released.





If past is prologue, we could see the release of the Black Unity Apple Watch band this Wednesday, January 29th.

