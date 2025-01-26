Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple Wearables Apple Watch
A big crowd mulls outside an Apple Store waiting for the store to open.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted a tweet late last week in which he wrote that the tech giant will be "performing some 'merchandise/floor marketing updates'" at Apple Store locations this coming week. While no one knows for sure what the big news is, it appears that Apple is about to release the Black Unity Apple Watch band for 2025. Apple has yet to announce the 2025 version of this band and hidden code seems to indicate that the unveiling of the latest edition of this band is coming soon.

Since releasing Black Unity Apple Watch bands in 2021, Apple has been launching this particular band on a Wednesday in the middle of January every year which means it is running late. However, a tweet posted by @aaronp613 (Aaron Perris) who is a contributor to MacRumors, says that code found in tvOS 18.3 RC (Release Candidate) hints that Apple still plans on releasing a Black Unity Apple Watch band in 2025. The bands typically feature a color combination made up of black, green, and red.

Tweet shows hidden code in tvOS 18.3 RC pointing to a imminent release of the 2025 Apple Watch Black Unity band. | Image credit-X - Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores
Tweet shows hidden code in tvOS 18.3 RC pointing to a imminent release of the 2025 Apple Watch Black Unity band. | Image credit-X

In both 2021 and 2024, Apple introduced a matching Black Unity watch face for the Apple Watch alongside the release of the new Apple Watch band. The release of the Black Unity band last year not only came with an Apple Watch watch face but also included new wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad.

Last year&#039;s Black Unity Apple Watch band and watch face. | Image credit-Apple - Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores
Last year's Black Unity Apple Watch band and watch face. | Image credit-Apple

Last week Apple released the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.3 which means that the final stable version of the iOS 18.3 could be released as soon as this coming week. With that in mind, there is a good chance that Apple's merchandise/floor marketing updates at Apple Stores are related to the upcoming release of the 2025 Black Unity Apple Watch band. With last year's release, Apple also awarded grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music.


Will there be a special watch face released this year or a special iPhone and iPad wallpaper? Will Apple also announce special grants? We won't know these answers until the tech giant officially releases the update. And of course, we will let you know when the announcement is made  and when the watch bands, watch face, and any other related material, is going to be released.

If past is prologue, we could see the release of the Black Unity Apple Watch band this Wednesday, January 29th.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Google Messages may soon get a genius new feature
Google Messages may soon get a genius new feature

Latest News

Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Apple Watch saves skier who fell 1,000 feet injuring his leg in freezing weather
Apple Watch saves skier who fell 1,000 feet injuring his leg in freezing weather
Apple's AR glasses are at least 3 years away but could copy the iPhone when it enters the market
Apple's AR glasses are at least 3 years away but could copy the iPhone when it enters the market
Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts
Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts
Galaxy S25 Ultra New Cooling System Tested: Does it beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max and OnePlus 13?
Galaxy S25 Ultra New Cooling System Tested: Does it beat the iPhone 16 Pro Max and OnePlus 13?
Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price
Motorola's Edge (2024) mid-ranger becomes a no-brainer at this sub-$300 price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless