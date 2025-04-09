Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Don't break the bank on a new MacBook Air—get like-new one for under $500 with this hot deal

Being a MacBook fan on a budget isn't easy. Apple's laptops are powerful and worth every penny, but you'll need to spend a lot of them pennies to get one. And since you're on a budget, that option is off the table. So, what do you do if you want a powerful MacBook without overspending? Easy — you act fast and take advantage of this deal right here!

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Renewed): Save $170!

$170 off (26%)
You can currently score the 13.3-inch MacBook Air 2020 for just under $480 on Amazon! The laptop is in excellent condition and still packs a punch thanks to its powerful M1 chip. It's great for work and streaming movies and is a no-brainer at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2020: Save $50!

$649
$699
$50 off (7%)
In case you aren't a fan of renewed devices, you can score the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air 2020 at a sweet $50 discount at Walmart instead.
Buy at Walmart


A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a generous 26% discount on a renewed 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2020). This allows you to save $170 and score a unit for just under $480, which is an insanely good price for such a laptop. Furthermore, the device should be in excellent condition. But even if it's not, you'll still have 90 days to return it and ask for a refund. In other words, there is nothing to worry about!

We believe this deal is one you simply can't afford to miss. After all, Lady Luck rarely offers the chance to score a powerful, like-new MacBook for well under $500. And yes, this laptop may have been released in 2020, but it's still worthy of your cash and attention.

With an M1 chip under the hood, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, this bad boy delivers fast performance and can tackle day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and writing documents with ease. You'll also be able to juggle a lot of apps simultaneously without any issues. So, if you're looking for an affordable laptop for work and school, this MacBook Air is definitely a great pick.

It's perfect for watching your favorite Apple TV+ series as well. The 13.3-inch LED display boasts a sharp 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and supports Apple's True Tone technology. All this allows it to provide gorgeous visuals with vibrant colors at a more affordable price.

As you can see, the 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2020) is indeed a no-brainer, especially at just under $480. So, don't hesitate—get one now!
