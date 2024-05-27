Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini

Apple picks OpenAI over Google for AI in iOS 18 (for now)



Renowned Bloomberg journalist and trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman has reported that the Cupertino tech giant has sealed the deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. This partnership is expected to be a key component of the upcoming WWDC.



But it looks like Apple isn't too keen on putting all its AI hopes on one horse, especially with OpenAI's CEO stirring up some controversy in the AI scene, and that is even before last week's tiff with Scarlett Johansson



Gurman mentions that Apple is still in talks with Google to potentially offer Gemini as an "option," but don't hold your breath for an announcement next month. Moreover, if Apple decides to bring in other chatbot providers, it'll likely be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.



While Apple typically opens up features to all third-party developers, it's expected to be more cautious in this instance and negotiate individual agreements. Nonetheless, these partnerships will provide Apple with some breathing room until its own bot is fully developed.



At the upcoming Apple developers conference starting June 10, the tech giant is gearing up to unveil new AI tools tailored for everyday users. One cool feature rumored for iOS 18? The ability to create custom emojis based on your texts. Keep an eye out for updates, as WWDC is right around the corner!