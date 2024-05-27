Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We recently shared news about Apple and OpenAI nearing a deal to bring ChatGPT to the iPhone. Now, it seems the deal is finalized, with an announcement expected at Apple's upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) next month.

Renowned Bloomberg journalist and trusted Apple insider Mark Gurman has reported that the Cupertino tech giant has sealed the deal with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. This partnership is expected to be a key component of the upcoming WWDC.

But it looks like Apple isn't too keen on putting all its AI hopes on one horse, especially with OpenAI's CEO stirring up some controversy in the AI scene, and that is even before last week's tiff with Scarlett Johansson.

Gurman mentions that Apple is still in talks with Google to potentially offer Gemini as an "option," but don't hold your breath for an announcement next month. Moreover, if Apple decides to bring in other chatbot providers, it'll likely be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

While Apple typically opens up features to all third-party developers, it's expected to be more cautious in this instance and negotiate individual agreements. Nonetheless, these partnerships will provide Apple with some breathing room until its own bot is fully developed.

Earlier leaks hinted that Apple is developing its own Ajax AI model for on-device text analysis, smart replies, and summaries. Additionally, the tech giant seems to be exploring other MLLMs (multimodal large language models) like Ferret-UI, which could grasp your apps and screen, and MM1, designed to respond to photo-related queries and boast general knowledge akin to chatbots like ChatGPT. However, Apple's in-house AI initiative is still a work in progress.

At the upcoming Apple developers conference starting June 10, the tech giant is gearing up to unveil new AI tools tailored for everyday users. One cool feature rumored for iOS 18? The ability to create custom emojis based on your texts. Keep an eye out for updates, as WWDC is right around the corner!
