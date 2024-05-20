Touch too much: OpenAI halts ChatGPT voice Sky because of… Scarlett Johansson
Up Next:
OpenAI announces that they're putting the Sky voice option for ChatGPT on pause while they address the issues.
If you're not the type of person to chat with ChatGPT, but you still want to communicate with the AI model, you've surely tried the voice options:
And, if you've watched Spike Jonze's Her (2013) you'll be amazed how much Sky sounds like Samantha, the sentient AI that was voiced by none other than Scarlett Johansson.
Here, listen to that:
OpenAI collaborated with esteemed casting professionals to establish criteria for selecting the voices, prioritizing diversity, timelessness, approachability, warmth, and charisma. Over 400 voice and screen actors auditioned in May 2023, with recordings ranging from answering mindfulness questions to discussing travel plans.
Following a thorough review process, OpenAI engaged in discussions with top contenders to align their vision for human-AI interactions. Actors were briefed on the technology's implications and safeguards.
This is what OpenAI says about the voice castings:
Some of these characteristics included:
If you're not the type of person to chat with ChatGPT, but you still want to communicate with the AI model, you've surely tried the voice options:
- Breeze
- Cove
- Ember
- Juniper
- Sky (now paused)
And, if you've watched Spike Jonze's Her (2013) you'll be amazed how much Sky sounds like Samantha, the sentient AI that was voiced by none other than Scarlett Johansson.
In fact, while listening to Sky, one could get the urge to grow a mustache a la Joaquin Phoenix's Her character, Theodore.
Here, listen to that:
Back to ChatGPT, though:
We’ve heard questions about how we chose the voices in ChatGPT, especially Sky. We are working to pause the use of Sky while we address them.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 20, 2024
Read more about how we chose these voices: https://t.co/R8wwZjU36L
The company asserts that Sky was not intended as an imitation. This decision follows the launch of voice capabilities for ChatGPT in September 2023. OpenAI emphasizes that the selection process for these voices involved five months of meticulous collaboration with voice actors, casting directors, and industry advisors.
Since the unveiling of GPT-4o, Sky's voice has increasingly evoked comparisons to Scarlett Johansson's voice, given its expressive qualities. However, OpenAI maintains that Sky's voice belongs to a different actress, whose identity they choose to keep confidential for privacy reasons.
OpenAI collaborated with esteemed casting professionals to establish criteria for selecting the voices, prioritizing diversity, timelessness, approachability, warmth, and charisma. Over 400 voice and screen actors auditioned in May 2023, with recordings ranging from answering mindfulness questions to discussing travel plans.
Recommended Stories
How were the voices selected?
This is what OpenAI says about the voice castings:
In early 2023, to identify our voice actors, we had the privilege of partnering with independent, well-known, award-winning casting directors and producers. We worked with them to create a set of criteria for ChatGPT's voices, carefully considering the unique personality of each voice and their appeal to global audiences.
Some of these characteristics included:
- Actors from diverse backgrounds or who could speak multiple languages
- A voice that feels timeless
- An approachable voice that inspires trust
- A warm, engaging, confidence-inspiring, charismatic voice with rich tone
- Natural and easy to listen to
Things that are NOT allowed: