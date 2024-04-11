Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Apple’s new AI model learns to understand your apps and screen: Could it unlock Siri's full potential?

By
Apple
Apple’s new AI model to understand apps and iPhone screen: Could it unlock Siri's full potent
Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a part of our mobile experience, with Google and Samsung leading the charge. Apple, however, is also making significant strides in AI within its ecosystem. Recently, the Cupertino tech giant introduced a project known as MM1, a multimodal large language model (MLLM) capable of processing both text and images. Now, a new study has been released, unveiling a novel MLLM designed to grasp the nuances of mobile display interfaces.

The paper, published by Cornell University and highlighted by Apple Insider, introduces "Ferret-UI: Grounded Mobile UI Understanding with Multimodal LLMs."

Ferret-UI is ​​a new MLLM tailored for enhanced understanding of mobile UI screens, equipped with referring, grounding, and reasoning capabilities.

When reading between the lines, it suggests that Ferret-UI could enable Siri to understand better the appearance and functionality of apps and the iOS interface itself.

The study highlights that, despite progress in MLLMs, many models struggle with understanding and interacting with mobile user interfaces (UI). Mobile screens, often used in portrait mode, present unique challenges with their dense arrangement of icons and text, making it difficult for AI to interpret.



To address this, Ferret-UI introduces a magnification feature that enhances the readability of screen elements by upscaling images to any desired resolution. This capability is a game-changer for AI's interaction with mobile interfaces.

As per the paper, Ferret-UI stands out in recognizing and categorizing widgets, icons, and text on mobile screens. It supports various input methods like pointing, boxing, or scribbling. By doing these tasks, the model gets a good grasp of visual and spatial data, which helps it tell apart different UI elements with precision.

Recommended Stories
What sets Ferret-UI apart is its ability to work directly with raw screen pixel data, eliminating the need for external detection tools or screen view files. This approach significantly enhances single-screen interactions and opens up possibilities for new applications, such as improving device accessibility.

The research paper touts Ferret-UI's proficiency in executing tasks related to identification, location, and reasoning. This breakthrough suggests that advanced AI models like Ferret-UI could revolutionize UI interaction, offering more intuitive and efficient user experiences.

What if Ferret-UI gets integrated into Siri?


While it is not confirmed whether Ferret-UI will be integrated into Siri or other Apple services, the potential benefits are intriguing. Ferret-UI, by enhancing the understanding of mobile UIs through a multimodal approach, could significantly improve voice assistants like Siri in several ways.

This could mean Siri gets better at understanding what users want to do within apps, maybe even tackling more complicated tasks. Plus, it could help Siri grasp the context of queries better by considering what is on the screen. Ultimately, this could make using Siri a smoother experience, letting it handle actions like navigating through apps or understanding what is happening visually.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless