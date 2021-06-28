Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker

Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker0
MacRumors spotted a list on Apple's official support pages that details all the devices you should keep away from medical devices. And it's a pretty long list, too! Apparently, Apple advises to "keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). Here's the full list:
Keep these Apple products a safe distance away from your medical devices:
AirPods and charging cases
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
HomePod
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
iPad and accessories
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone and MagSafe accessories
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
Beats
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
Judging by the list, Apple might be playing safe listing all the gadgets in its portfolio that contain strong magnets or emit strong electromagnetic fields. Nevertheless, better safe than sorry. If you suspect that an Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using that product and consult your physician.