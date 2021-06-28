$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories Apple

Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker

Mariyan Slavov
By
Jun 28, 2021, 8:37 AM
0
Earlier this year, a study revealed that Apple iPhone 12 series and MagSafe accessories can shut down a pacemaker. And even though the FDA thinks that the risk is pretty low, people with pacemakers and other electronic medical devices should be extra careful and always read the fine print. 

MacRumors spotted a list on Apple's official support pages that details all the devices you should keep away from medical devices. And it's a pretty long list, too! Apparently, Apple advises to "keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). Here's the full list:

Keep these Apple products a safe distance away from your medical devices:


AirPods and charging cases

  • AirPods and Charging Case
  • AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

  • Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch bands with magnets
  • Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories

HomePod

  • HomePod
  • HomePod mini

iPad and accessories

  • iPad
  • iPad mini
  • iPad Air
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
  • iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone and MagSafe accessories

  • iPhone 12 models
  • MagSafe accessories

Mac and accessories

  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Apple Pro Display XDR

Beats

  • Beats Flex
  • Beats X
  • PowerBeats Pro
  • UrBeats3

Judging by the list, Apple might be playing safe listing all the gadgets in its portfolio that contain strong magnets or emit strong electromagnetic fields. Nevertheless, better safe than sorry. If you suspect that an Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using that product and consult your physician. 

