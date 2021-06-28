Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker





"keep your Apple product a safe distance away from your medical device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging) . Here's the full list: MacRumors spotted a list on Apple's official support pages that details all the devices you should keep away from medical devices. And it's a pretty long list, too! Apparently, Apple advises to. Here's the full list:





Keep these Apple products a safe distance away from your medical devices:





AirPods and charging cases AirPods and Charging Case

AirPods and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories Apple Watch

Apple Watch bands with magnets

Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories HomePod HomePod

HomePod mini

iPad and accessories iPad

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad



iPhone and MagSafe accessories iPhone 12 models

MagSafe accessories



Mac and accessories Mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR



Beats Beats Flex

Beats X

PowerBeats Pro

UrBeats3



Judging by the list, Apple might be playing safe listing all the gadgets in its portfolio that contain strong magnets or emit strong electromagnetic fields. Nevertheless, better safe than sorry. If you suspect that an Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using that product and consult your physician.