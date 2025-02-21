Apple just spiced up this otherwise boring app





The new food section within Apple News will feature recipes from well-known sites. | Images credit — Apple









Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy This library of recipes will be constantly updated, with new additions every day. The recipes themselves will be presented in a user-friendly format, making it easy to see the ingredients and follow the instructions. A special "cook mode" will even allow users to enlarge the step-by-step instructions for easy viewing while cooking. Offline access to saved recipes will be another handy feature for those times when internet connectivity is limited.This new food section could be a great addition to those that look to plan what they are cooking right as they consume their morning coffee and catch up on news using their iPhones or iPads. Having so many recipes and articles in one place could simplify meal planning and recipe discovery, which would be conveniently located across Apple devices.





However, I can't help but think the addition of this food section is in part in preparation for the rumored Apple Home Hub, which has been positioned as a catch-all device that will be wall-mountable and resemble a low-end iPad. I can for sure picture this device as the perfect avenue to consume this content, especially if you choose to mount it somewhere in the kitchen.









That said, I'm legitimately interested in trying this out. Anyone who has ever tried to follow a recipe online knows the pain of having to read through lines of text before you actually get to the list of ingredients. Hopefully this will be a way to remedy that.

This could also be another way in which Apple is strengthening its subscription services . We saw the first example of that when Apple TV was launched on Android , expanding its possible user base, as this food section as it will require a "plus" subscription.