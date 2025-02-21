Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Apple just spiced up this otherwise boring app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Image of an iPhone and iPad with the Food section of Apple News
Apple is spicing up its News+ subscription with a new food section. Starting this April, alongside iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, subscribers will find a dedicated space for all things culinary within the Apple News app. Think of it as a one-stop shop for recipes, restaurant reviews, cooking tips, and more.

Apple News+ Food aims to be a comprehensive resource for food lovers of all levels. Subscribers will find articles curated by Apple News editors, which the company states will ensure access to high-quality content from respected sources. The platform will also feature a searchable and filterable Recipe Catalog, containing thousands of recipes from well-known publishers like Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

The new food section within Apple News will feature recipes from well-known sites. | Images credit — Apple

This library of recipes will be constantly updated, with new additions every day. The recipes themselves will be presented in a user-friendly format, making it easy to see the ingredients and follow the instructions. A special "cook mode" will even allow users to enlarge the step-by-step instructions for easy viewing while cooking. Offline access to saved recipes will be another handy feature for those times when internet connectivity is limited.  

This new food section could be a great addition to those that look to plan what they are cooking right as they consume their morning coffee and catch up on news using their iPhones or iPads. Having so many recipes and articles in one place could simplify meal planning and recipe discovery, which would be conveniently located across Apple devices. 

However, I can't help but think the addition of this food section is in part in preparation for the rumored Apple Home Hub, which has been positioned as a catch-all device that will be wall-mountable and resemble a low-end iPad. I can for sure picture this device as the perfect avenue to consume this content, especially if you choose to mount it somewhere in the kitchen.

This could also be another way in which Apple is strengthening its subscription services. We saw the first example of that when Apple TV was launched on Android, expanding its possible user base, as this food section as it will require a "plus" subscription. 

That said, I'm legitimately interested in trying this out. Anyone who has ever tried to follow a recipe online knows the pain of having to read through lines of text before you actually get to the list of ingredients. Hopefully this will be a way to remedy that.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money
iPhone SE 4 will have worse cellular coverage but will also save Apple money

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless