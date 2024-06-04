Apple issues revised iPadOS 17.5.1 update for the iPad 10th Gen only

Open the Settings app on your iPad. Go to General. Tap on Software update. If the software update is available, tap on update.

If you own an iPad 10th Gen, you can update it by following the steps:Apple's latest budget iPad got a major refresh in 2022. Compared to its predecessor, it's got slimmer bezels, a bigger screen, and a much faster chip for smoother performance. Plus, it comes with a USB-C port for charging. It also has a landscape FaceTime camera for better video calls and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.The Cupertino tech giant just recently launched its latest high-end iPad models, the iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024), that offer top performance but also come with a hefty price tag.If you're considering an iPad but don't need it for design work or heavy-duty tasks, or if price is a big concern, then the iPad 10th Gen is a great option. It's particularly well-suited for schoolwork or everyday use and offers excellent value for the price.