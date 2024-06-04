Apple issues revised iPadOS 17.5.1 update for the iPad 10th Gen only
There was a bit of a hiccup with Apple's latest software update. Remember that bug where deleted photos kept showing back up in some users' libraries? Well, the company released a fix with iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1. But it seems there was one more wrinkle to iron out, as Apple just issued a revised version of iPadOS 17.5.1, but only for a specific iPad model.
The Apple-focused tech media outlet 9to5Mac spotted a surprise update for the newest base iPad. This update carries a new build number – 21F91 (the original one is 21F90), and it seems like Apple's rolling out a specific fix for this particular iPad.
While Apple hasn't shed any light on the reason behind this solo update, it likely means it discovered a bug specific to this iPad model and is taking steps to fix it.
If you own an iPad 10th Gen, you can update it by following the steps:
Apple's latest budget iPad got a major refresh in 2022. Compared to its predecessor, it's got slimmer bezels, a bigger screen, and a much faster chip for smoother performance. Plus, it comes with a USB-C port for charging. It also has a landscape FaceTime camera for better video calls and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.
The Cupertino tech giant just recently launched its latest high-end iPad models, the iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024), that offer top performance but also come with a hefty price tag.
If you're considering an iPad but don't need it for design work or heavy-duty tasks, or if price is a big concern, then the iPad 10th Gen is a great option. It's particularly well-suited for schoolwork or everyday use and offers excellent value for the price.
- Open the Settings app on your iPad.
- Go to General.
- Tap on Software update.
- If the software update is available, tap on update.
