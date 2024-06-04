Apple issues revised iPadOS 17.5.1 update for the iPad 10th Gen only

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
There was a bit of a hiccup with Apple's latest software update. Remember that bug where deleted photos kept showing back up in some users' libraries? Well, the company released a fix with iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1. But it seems there was one more wrinkle to iron out, as Apple just issued a revised version of iPadOS 17.5.1, but only for a specific iPad model.

Apple releases updated iPadOS 17.5.1 build for the iPad 10th Gen


The Apple-focused tech media outlet 9to5Mac spotted a surprise update for the newest base iPad. This update carries a new build number – 21F91 (the original one is 21F90), and it seems like Apple's rolling out a specific fix for this particular iPad.

While Apple hasn't shed any light on the reason behind this solo update, it likely means it discovered a bug specific to this iPad model and is taking steps to fix it.

If you own an iPad 10th Gen, you can update it by following the steps:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPad.
  2. Go to General.
  3. Tap on Software update.
  4. If the software update is available, tap on update.

Apple's latest budget iPad got a major refresh in 2022. Compared to its predecessor, it's got slimmer bezels, a bigger screen, and a much faster chip for smoother performance. Plus, it comes with a USB-C port for charging. It also has a landscape FaceTime camera for better video calls and supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6.


The Cupertino tech giant just recently launched its latest high-end iPad models, the iPad Pro M4 (2024) and iPad Air M2 (2024), that offer top performance but also come with a hefty price tag.


If you're considering an iPad but don't need it for design work or heavy-duty tasks, or if price is a big concern, then the iPad 10th Gen is a great option. It's particularly well-suited for schoolwork or everyday use and offers excellent value for the price.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova

