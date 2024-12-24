A surprising name replaces Apple at the top of the wrist-worn wearables market





Apple is no longer the world's top wrist-worn wearables brand







For a long time Apple has been the top brand of wrist-worn wearable devices based on shipments. Now, according to IDC , Apple has been replaced at the top of IDC's Worldwide Wearables Quarterly Tracker by a company you will be surprised to see as number one. This surprising company delivered 23.6 million wrist-worn wearable units during the first three quarters of 2024 for a stunning 44.2% year-over-year gain.











What makes the world's leading wrist-worn wearables brand such a stunner is that this company has been severely sanctioned by the U.S. Of course, we are talking about Huawei . The company's strong smartwatch lineup helped it produce a strong year-over-year gain in shipments during 2024's first three quarters. Add that to Apple's 12.8% decline in shipments over the first three quarters of this year and Huawei comes out on top by shipping 1.1 million more wrist-worn wearable units than the 22.5 million that Apple delivered during the year-to-date



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





In third place for the first three quarters of 2025 was Xiaomi thanks to the Xiaomi Band 9. The band had several upgrades this year including the improvement of the screen's brightness. Other upgrades were seen in the capacity of the band's battery capacity, and the addition of more sports health functions. The company shipped 20.5 million wrist-worn wearable units during the first three quarters of 2024 up 26.5% from the first three quarters of last year.

China is still the largest market for wrist-worn wearables









Samsung shipped 11.5 million watches during quarters one through three this year. That was up 24.3% on an annual basis and the new Galaxy Watch Ultra gives the company a high-end model to compete with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 . In fifth place was BBK which produces mostly kids' watches in China, a niche where it is number one. During the first, second, and third quarters of this year, BBK delivered 7.8 million watches. That was a 25.9% year-over-year gain.





Overall, for the first three quarters of 2024, 139 million wrist-worn wearables have been shipped. That is a 1% or 1.5 million unit drop compared to the first three quarters of 2023. By the way, Huawei had the leading 16.9% market share for quarters one through three this year compared with 16.2% for Apple and 14.7% for Xiaomi.



Recommended Stories

China remains the largest market for wrist-worn wearables as 45.8 million units shipped during the first three quarters of the year, a healthy 20.1% year-over-year increase. The devices included in the Wearables Quarterly Tracker included smartwatches and wristband products. An example of the latter would be the Xiaomi Band 9.

