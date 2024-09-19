Huawei Watch D2 does something Apple Watch users can only dream about

Despite having one hand held behind its back thanks to U.S. sanctions, Huawei has been able to continue to innovate. For example, Apple was supposed to deliver a feature on the Apple Watch Series 10 that would monitor a device user's blood pressure to signal an alert when their blood pressure got too high. That's a condition called "hypertension" which is very serious and could lead to heart ailments and more.





Apple Watch Series 10 did not arrive with such a feature and in July it was reported that Thedid not arrive with such a feature and in July it was reported that the problem had to do with the bigger screen and case being used on the new timepieces . The Apple Watch was never going to give you your blood pressure on demand, which is a more complex feature being considered for a future model. But the device would have warned you if your blood pressure was at levels considered "hypertensive."











The Huawei Watch D2 was introduced today for global markets and it features ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM). This means that the watch can analyze your blood pressure reading even while you walk around. You don't have to stop what you're doing, sit down, and test your blood pressure. Similar to the Huawei Watch D, the Watch D2 includes an inflatable airbag to obtain your blood pressure reading and is said to be precise and accurate.





The blood pressure reading can be taken 24 hours a day, even when you're sleeping. The results will display the Systolic blood pressure (SBP), and the Diastolic blood pressure (DBP) giving you both the top and bottom readings, respectively, of a traditional blood pressure measurement. The watch will also show you your pulse.





The Huawei Watch D2 is available in Black and Gold and features a 1.82-inch AMOLED Always-on Display with a 480 x 408 resolution. The display offers 1500 nits peak brightness The device can run for as long as six days between charges although it only lasts as long as one day with the ABPM running. The watch carries an IP68 rating for protection from dust and water. It also works with phones running Android 8 and up, and iOS 13 and up.











Other health-related features on the Huawei Watch D2 include an improved Electrocardiogram (ECG), pulse wave Arrhythmia analysis, heart rate monitoring, Sp02 (Blood Oxygen) readings (which due to Apple's patent issue with Masimo is a feature still missing on the Series 10 models in the states), and skin temperatures. A Health Glance report gives you the rundown of nine key health indicators so you have an idea of what your body is trying to tell you.

