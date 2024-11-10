Can you guess which company has replaced Apple as the most valuable publicly held U.S. firm?

Quick. Name the most valuable publicly traded U.S. company. You might think that this is an easy question and right away you blurt out "Apple." But are you confident enough in that answer to put some money down on it? Alright, I'm going to tell you now that Apple is incorrect. If I allowed you to pick again, would you still feel confident enough to make this a cash wager?





Before you answer, let me tell you that Microsoft is also an incorrect response. Now I see you putting your wallet back in your pants pocket. The most valuable publicly traded U.S. firm is a company that is benefiting from the boom in AI. With a valuation of $3.62 trillion as of Friday's close, the most valuable publicly held U.S. firm is AI chipmaker Nvidia . The latter has a stock trading at $147.63 up an amazing 205.4% year-over-year. Over the last five years, Nvidia's stock is up an incredible 2,744.51%.

Nvidia is worth more than six well known companies combined







To show you just how valuable Nvidia is, the $3.62 trillion valuation of the company makes it more valuable than Eli Lilly, Walmart, JPMorgan ,Visa, UnitedHealth Group, and Netflix combined.















Nvidia does have some competition and investors who want an AI play in their portfolio besides Nvidia can buy Google parent Alphabet. Google has its advanced Gemini AI model. Microsoft is another AI play as it is a large investor in ChatGPT parent OpenAI. Both of those firms are among the most valuable public companies in the U.S. with Microsoft currently worth $3.14 trillion (that's a lot of money for Pi) and Alphabet valued at $2.19 trillion. We wouldn't be surprised to see OpenAI decide to go public at some point in the future.





Nvidia is scheduled to release its third quarter earnings on November 20th and analysts are forecasting an 80% hike in quarterly revenue to $32.9 billion. The company's shares also added some prestige by replacing Intel as a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. This is the index of 30 stocks that collectively is known as "the market." When you hear someone on television crow about the market being up or down, it is the Dow Jones Industrial Average that they are referring to.

Nvidia joins tech bellwethers Apple, Microsoft, and Verizon in the Dow 30







Being added to the index is not just prestigious for Nvidia, it is also a sign that AI, as an investment and a tool, has become more mainstream. The 30 stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all famous names indicating the importance of both Nvidia and AI. The index is made up of the following stocks:

Apple

Microsoft

Walmart

JPMorgan Chase & Co

VISA

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

HOME DEPOT, INC

PROCTER & GAMBLE Co

Johnson Johnson

Salesforce

Chevron

COCA COLA

Merck & Co., Inc

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC

MCDONALDS: MCD

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CATERPILLAR

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

WALT DISNEY CO

Amgen

Verizon Communications Inc

Honeywell International Inc

NIK

Nvidia

BOEING

3M





In case you are curious, Apple joined the DJIA in March, 2015 replacing AT&T . Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are the only publicly traded U.S. firms with a valuation above $3 trillion and all three are currently listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.





Besides designing AI chips, which are built by leading contract chip manufacturer TSMC, Nvidia became the leading designer of GPU chips for gaming computers and computers for data centers. It's mobile GPUs are used on tablets and gaming devices.

