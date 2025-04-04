Members-only articles read this month:/
Apple is becoming a self-reliant powerhouse and I could not be more excited
Apple has made massive strides in recent years to become a self-reliant company that can make products with perfect hardware and software synergy. One of Apple’s biggest accomplishments was when it introduced its own silicon chips to its MacBook and Mac devices. That step has completely changed the entire industry’s view of Apple’s computers and the MacBook has become a very powerful laptop.
Apple’s M-series chips have taken the MacBook from being a pretty laptop to an absolute powerhouse. When the M1 first arrived on the scene it completely revolutionized the concept of an Apple laptop. This year the company is looking to release the M5 chips but there’s already some very interesting news about the M6 chips slated for next year.
Apple will likely already have launched a successor to the C1 modem by then and that is probably what will be found in the M6. Most importantly however this signals another way that Apple is moving all of its devices away from external manufacturers.
All upcoming Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, MacBook, Apple Vision Pro 2 and even the smart home hub could feature in-house modems. After processors and now modems I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Apple eventually starts making its own displays as well. It took the company ages to perfect a cellular modem but Apple definitely has the resources for very long project timelines.
But what’s so great about switching to in-house cellular modems? Wasn’t this all done just so Apple wouldn’t have to pay Qualcomm large sums of money? Not quite.
One of the reasons that Apple silicon was so transformative is that it allowed the company to control how its software and hardware work in tandem. In such a tightly controlled environment there’s barely any room left for the need for improvisation. There are no varying types of builds like what happens with Android devices and Windows machines around the world.
All of this leads to the possibility that has me so excited: a future where every part of an Apple device is an in-house component. An argument could be made that having so much control over its devices may lead to Apple inadvertently stunting growth and innovation. But I would like to make a case for the future where that does not happen.
Imagine an iPhone or MacBook where every component is an in-house Apple original. Everything “understands” its peers like was never possible before. Software simply works, the battery lasts ages and the entire device barely if ever runs into any glitches. This would be a device truly worthy of the praise and reputation Apple fans shower upon the company. It would be the envy of every competitor and we might see others racing to achieve something similar.
If simply changing out the processors could revolutionize the MacBook, imagine what it would be like when everything is swapped with a superior alternative. That would drive more iPhone sales than any promises of Apple Intelligence features or new camera control buttons in my opinion.
Now Apple is taking another step towards its goal of self-reliance. The company recently debuted its first in-house cellular modem in the iPhone 16e. This is yet another major milestone because if the modem is a success then Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm diminishes greatly. And the iPhone 16e was just the first stepping stone.
An overhaul is on the horizon
The iPhone 16e features Apple’s C1 cellular modem. | Video credit — Apple
If reports are to be believed then the M6 chips that Apple will launch in 2026 will also feature the company’s in-house modems. There are already rumors that some iPhone 17 models may feature the C1 cellular modem but if the M6 comes with Apple’s modems then it enhances iPad and MacBook models as well.
Unparalleled performance and efficiency
The iPad Pro is a professional’s best portable friend. | Video credit — Apple
This leads to exceptional battery life, performance and stability. Apple’s in-house cellular modems are another step towards improving that hardware and software synergy. Future devices running the company’s own modems will last longer and potentially even provide better wireless coverage.
A future I can get behind
