Apple is becoming a self-reliant powerhouse and I could not be more excited

The iPhone 16e features Apple’s C1 cellular modem. | Video credit — Apple

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Apple’s M-series chips have taken the MacBook from being a pretty laptop to an absolute powerhouse. When the M1 first arrived on the scene it completely revolutionized the concept of an Apple laptop. This year the company is looking to release the M5 chips but there’s already some very interesting news about the M6 chips slated for next year.If reports are to be believed then the M6 chips that Apple will launch in 2026 will also feature the company’s in-house modems. There are already rumors that some iPhone 17 models may feature the C1 cellular modem but if the M6 comes with Apple’s modems then it enhances iPad and MacBook models as well.Apple will likely already have launched a successor to the C1 modem by then and that is probably what will be found in the M6. Most importantly however this signals another way that Apple is moving all of its devices away from external manufacturers.All upcoming Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, MacBook, Apple Vision Pro 2 and even the smart home hub could feature in-house modems. After processors and now modems I wouldn’t at all be surprised if Apple eventually starts making its own displays as well. It took the company ages to perfect a cellular modem but Apple definitely has the resources for very long project timelines.