Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations





Press release 25-085, United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, January 02, 2025



To rectify this, Apple has added a warning symbol inside the AirTag's battery compartment and updated the packaging to display the required warnings. Additionally, the Find My app now includes a warning message about the hazards of button and coin cell batteries, which appears whenever users replace the AirTag battery. This digital warning ensures that even those with older AirTags are informed about the potential risks.



The CPSC's notice and Apple's prompt response underscore the ongoing commitment to consumer safety. It also serves as a reminder to all manufacturers to remain vigilant about meeting safety standards and providing clear and adequate warnings on their products.





It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time AirTag has been under scrutiny. Since its release, there have been concerns about the potential for AirTags to be misused for stalking or tracking people without their consent. While Apple has implemented various safeguards to address these privacy concerns, the recent battery safety issue adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about the responsible use of tracking devices.



I'm glad to see Apple taking steps to improve the safety of its products. It's a good reminder that even seemingly harmless devices can pose some risks, and it's crucial for companies to be mindful of these potential dangers and what the government regulations are for selling them. This incident also reinforces the importance of staying informed about the products we use and being aware of any potential hazards, especially if we have young children at home.