Apple is adding new warning labels on its AirTags due to safety concern legal violations

0comments
In response to a recent government violation, Apple has updated its AirTag tracking devices and the Find My app with new warning labels. These labels aim to address safety concerns related to the devices' batteries.

The issue came to light when the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) notified Apple that AirTag was in violation of the Reese's Law. This law mandates that products containing button cell or coin batteries must include clear warning labels to prevent children from accidentally swallowing them, which can lead to severe health risks.

AirTags, designed to help people track their belongings, use these types of batteries. While Apple had met the performance standards for securing the battery within the device, they initially failed to include the necessary warning labels on the product and its packaging.

Today the Office of Compliance and Field Operations of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a Notice of Violation to Apple, Inc. concerning Apple AirTags, alleging violations of the warning label requirements of Reese’s Law. Reese’s Law and CPSC regulations that implement it establish performance and warning label requirements for consumer products with button cell or coin batteries, to protect children from life threatening ingestion. Apple’s AirTag, a popular tracking device, met the performance requirements for securing the AirTag’s lithium coin cell battery; however, the units imported after the March 19, 2024, effective date of Reese’s Law did not have the required on-product and on-box warnings concerning the severe risk of injury from battery ingestion if these small batteries are not kept out of reach of children.
Press release 25-085, United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, January 02, 2025

To rectify this, Apple has added a warning symbol inside the AirTag's battery compartment and updated the packaging to display the required warnings. Additionally, the Find My app now includes a warning message about the hazards of button and coin cell batteries, which appears whenever users replace the AirTag battery. This digital warning ensures that even those with older AirTags are informed about the potential risks.

The CPSC's notice and Apple's prompt response underscore the ongoing commitment to consumer safety. It also serves as a reminder to all manufacturers to remain vigilant about meeting safety standards and providing clear and adequate warnings on their products.

It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time AirTag has been under scrutiny. Since its release, there have been concerns about the potential for AirTags to be misused for stalking or tracking people without their consent. While Apple has implemented various safeguards to address these privacy concerns, the recent battery safety issue adds another layer to the ongoing conversation about the responsible use of tracking devices.

Recommended Stories
I'm glad to see Apple taking steps to improve the safety of its products. It's a good reminder that even seemingly harmless devices can pose some risks, and it's crucial for companies to be mindful of these potential dangers and what the government regulations are for selling them. This incident also reinforces the importance of staying informed about the products we use and being aware of any potential hazards, especially if we have young children at home.
