Excellent new eBay deals make Apple's iPhone XS a bargain hunter's wet dream

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 30, 2020, 7:17 AM
Excellent new eBay deals make Apple's iPhone XS a bargain hunter's wet dream
If you're a mobile power user, the 2018-released iPhone XS is probably not on your mind much nowadays, especially with the iPhone 12 5G family launch drawing near. But if you're on a tight budget, this 5.8-inch powerhouse might just be a better choice than the larger yet humbler iPhone XR or the older 5.8-inch iPhone X.

Naturally, the iPhone XS is typically significantly costlier than both the XR and OG iPhone X, even in refurbished or renewed condition, but for an undoubtedly limited time, you can spend as little as $424.99 for a "B+ stock" unit in "good cosmetic condition."


Although it's not exactly relevant more than two years after its commercial debut, that's a whopping $574.01 less than the original price of a brand-new iPhone XS with 64 gigs of internal storage space, equating to a hefty 57 percent discount. What's far more relevant is that many eBay sellers are currently charging ever so slightly less than 425 bucks for the aforementioned iPhone X and XR, making this XS deal pretty much irresistible for a large number of iOS-loving bargain hunters.

Technically, you're looking at two different yet eerily similar deals here, with Bidallies offering both GSM unlocked and Verizon-specific devices at $425 a pop with "minor scrapes or scratches" due to handling. That's an almost incredibly reliable eBay vendor, mind you, with a 99.1 percent positive feedback score based on more than 18,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone.

Available in a single space gray hue at this virtually unbeatable price, Apple's iPhone XS packs a homebrewed A12 Bionic processor that was an absolute beast back in 2018 and can still hold its own more than adequately against the ultra-high-end chipsets powering the latest and greatest Android handsets.

The same goes for that stunning 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, solid battery life, and almost surprisingly capable dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, while the design is, well, not much different from what the iPhone 12 lineup will probably have going for it. In other words, this may well be the smartest way to spend a little over $400 right now.

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$599 $1250
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

