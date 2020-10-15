Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

5G iPhone 12 off to strong start as Taiwan pre-orders sell out in 45 minutes

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Oct 15, 2020, 10:20 AM
5G iPhone 12 off to strong start as Taiwan pre-orders sell out in 45 minutes
The 5G iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro impressed some and disappointed others. Pre-orders officially start tomorrow at Apple, but carriers in Taiwan have already started taking orders and the initial numbers are impressive.

Initial carrier demand for the iPhone 12 is strong in Taiwan


Local telecom operators including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile, and Far EasTone (FET) started taking iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders the morning of October 14.

A report by DigiTimes (via 9to5Mac) reveals that CHT sold its entire pre-order quote in under 45 minutes. Over half of those orders – 65% to be precise – were for the standard iPhone 12, although the preferred colors and storage options weren’t revealed.

Sources within FET, on the other hand, have revealed that pre-order demand was three times higher than the iPhone 11 series in September 2019. Sales at FET were split evenly between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Taiwan accounts for only a small portion of iPhone sales each year, so strong initial demand in the market doesn’t guarantee long-term success. The true indicators of that will be demand in the United States, Europe, and China.

Apple has adopted a dual-release scheduled this year. The most expensive model – the iPhone 12 Pro Max – and the cheapest smartphone – the iPhone 12 mini – will start shipping on November 13 with pre-orders starting on November 6.

