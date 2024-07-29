



iPhone SE 2025. According to iPhone SE may be

As usual, Apple will be a couple of years late and a few dollars short when it comes to components that will go into building the2025. According to The Elec , while the back of themay be based on iPhone 16 , the front will actually be taken from the good ol' iPhone 13





That is to say, that the iPhone SE 4 will have a single camera on the back still, but the whole camera kit, i.e. the sensor and lens and flash combo, will be aligned vertically. The front, however, will look like the iPhone 13 and carry its 6.1-inch OLED display.







This will make the iPhone SE 4 the largest of the line so far, and also the first with an OLED display. Apple will reportedly find a way to make the iPhone SE 4 even cheaper to produce than the three-year-old at the time iPhone 13 .







To do this, it will task BOE with making 70% of the iPhone SE 4 panels, as this is its cheapest iPhone display supplier. Even then, apple has reportedly asked Poe to come up with that lower specifications for the iPhone 13 panel that will lend in the iPhone SE 4 . It doesn't become clear all these lower specifications entail, but it is most likely going to be built on an older OLED generation's production method and, for example, it might be with a lower peak brightness.







Apple has reportedly also approached LG to see if it can pick up the slack with thedisplay production, as it expects to sell about 20 million units a year. In short, Apple will resort to the services of its second-tier screen suppliers for thein order to cut production costs and get the panels for $40 a pop, while the phone is expected to be priced at $499