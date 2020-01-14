Hot new sale brings iPhone 8 Plus and 7 Plus down to crazy low prices (refurbished)
The newer 5.5-inch handset starts at $309.99, offering 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room. You can opt for a fully unlocked version of the iPhone 8 Plus compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint at that price in a single space gray hue or go with a GSM-only model coated in your choice of gold, red, or gray. Meanwhile, a 256GB storage configuration available for $349.99 can be purchased with support for GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile only in a wide range of paint jobs including gold, red, space gray, and silver.
As for the iPhone 7 Plus, you can currently nab that 5.7-inch oldie in three different storage capacities, up to six color options, and depending on your preferred hue, either a fully unlocked or GSM only variant. The cheapest model will set you back a measly $229.99 with 32 gigs of internal storage space, whereas 128 and 256GB versions of the 2016-released "phablet" supporting iOS 13 are priced at a reasonable $249.99 and $279.99 of their own today (and today only).
All these heavily discounted iPhones with chunky screen bezels and conventional home buttons doubling as fingerprint sensors are expected to have a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings. Physical appearance aside, they should be fully functional and plenty fast (especially the Apple A11 Bionic-powered iPhone 8 Plus) for most day-to-day tasks and routine use cases.
